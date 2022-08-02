Andrew Garfield Replaced, Marvel Fans Stunned Over ‘Spider-Man’ Spin-Off Casting

The Spider-Man and Marvel Universe are expanding with new movies, but fans aren’t happy with Sony’s latest statement on their choice of actors.

Every Marvel fan is waiting for Andrew Garfield to return as the web-slinger Peter Parker and star in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. With Sony Pictures exploding its Spider-Man universe with upcoming titles Kraven the Hunter (2023), Madame Web (2023), El Muerto (2024), and an unannounced Marvel movie, it would seem that they’re paving the way for Spidey’s return.

Nonetheless, Spider-Man has no future within Sony’s Spider-Verse following the recent removal of all Spidey-Man mentions in Morbius (2022) and the character’s absence in the upcoming Marvel films under Sony’s control.

With Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man return in limbo, fans aren’t too happy with Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra’s latest comment on Bad Bunny and Aaron Taylor-Johnson joining the Marvel collection:

“Bad Bunny is going to be a big Marvel star…Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Kraven” – Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra is excited to welcome two #BulletTrain stars into the #SpiderMan universe

El Muerto and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are the new stars of Sony’s Marvel universe, putting Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man completely to the side.

While Vinciquerra said nothing controversial, it seems that every Marvel fan has their opinions about these two pop culture figures taking on significant Marvel roles:

Bad bunny has to be related to someone in Sony ‘cause his casting makes 0 sense

Another fan writes:

a marvel star? THEY WISH

With Aaron Taylor-Johnson already portraying Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Kraven the Hunter marks his official jump to Sony’s respective universe.

Though Morbius teased that the Multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has bled into its timeline with Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture randomly appearing in the film, it’s unclear how Venom (2018) and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise will clash and finally bridge these two worlds together.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Sony should focus on The Amazing Spider-Man 3? Comment below!