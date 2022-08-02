Marvel Officially Reveals What to Expect From Upcoming MCU Announcement

Marvel will make big strides again at D23 to reveal more details about Phase Five and Six.

San Diego Comic-Con shocked fans with how much news Kevin Feige revealed about the MCU’s future. Now fans know where the MCU is going with the Multiverse Saga and how Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror will play a large role in Phases Five and Six.

Two Avengers movies were announced, and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) will end the Multiverse Saga leaving fans to wonder what will happen next. While D23 was reported to announce several projects, but now fans were unsure due to Comic-Con’s major announcements.

Marvel announced they would have a large presence at D23 by posting a schedule of what to expect. D23 will happen September 8-9, with the main panel on Saturday.

Here’s the official schedule description for Marvel’s H Panel on D23:

Hall D23 Presentation

Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m. PT | Hall D23

As previously announced, filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests from Marvel Studios will join Lucasfilm and others onstage in Hall D23 to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what’s in the works.

This means fans might see a new trailer for an upcoming MCU movie or Disney+ series at the panel. Still, Marvel will also be celebrating Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary at D23, with a few other panels scheduled.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Phase Six is still a mystery for fans with several untitled projects, but it will start with the Fantastic Four movie on November 8, 2024. After that, Kevin Feige announced Phase Six would end with two Avengers movies — Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which could beat Avengers: Endgame as the best MCU movie.