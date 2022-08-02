Marvel Confrims New Disney+ Series As the First “MCU Crossover Event”

Secret Invasion surprised fans once again after Marvel announced the series would be a crossover event.

The MCU has had its fair share of crossover moments. The Avengers (2012) wasn’t the first time fans got to see other super heroes sneak into the spotlight. Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was introduced in Thor (2011) as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and ever since then, fans have seen several crossovers in the MCU.

On Disney+, Marvel fans have had less luck seeing other super heroes come to the rescue. Fans really did think Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would appear in WandaVision, but fans instead got other minor characters from the MCU to appear.

This isn’t bad, but now Marvel has officially called Secret Invasion an “MCU crossover event,” leaving fans to wonder who could appear in the series. Fans already wondered whether or not some Avengers would appear in the series, and it seems like this might be happening.

Don Cheadles’ War Machine is rumored to appear, and Samuel L. Jackson might even get help from other Avengers to take on the threat. A few months ago, reports claimed that the MCU series was going to be set during the Blip, which would leave the door open for Chris Evans’ Captain America or Scarlett Johannson’s Black Widow to appear and help Fury stop the Skrull invasion.

As of right now, it’s hard to tell how the series will be a crossover event, but Marvel fans should be prepared to see a memorable character or foe appear in the series.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you plan to watch Secret Invasion? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.