Controversial ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Officially Lowest-Rated Marvel Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) has officially become the lowest-rated Marvel movie in history.

Thor: Love and Thunder were unfortunately canceled by most pop culture after social media decided that the upcoming Marvel movie from director Taika Waititi would be a flop weeks before it hit theaters.

As a result of various online backlash and landmark bannings throughout the globe, Thor: Love and Thunder is now the lowest-rated Marvel movie in the MCU:

#ThorLoveAndThunder’s Rotten Tomatoes critic approval rating has now dropped to a 65%, making it the lowest-rated #Thor movie among critics…

#ThorLoveAndThunder's Rotten Tomatoes critic approval rating has now dropped to a 65%, making it the lowest-rated #Thor movie among critics… Comparison numbers: https://t.co/PUB024pgny pic.twitter.com/EEvWejBAXu — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) August 2, 2022

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 65%, Love and Thunder has officially beaten Thor: The Dark World (2013) by one percent.

As a result of this recent shake-up, every fan was quick to share their reaction:

The Dark World is way worse, even the people who made the movie hated working on it.

The Dark World is way worse, even the people who made the movie hated working on it. pic.twitter.com/F7lWk70kDz — Lewis Jones (@LewisJo58265023) August 2, 2022

Another fan writes:

I don’t get it. This movie is WAY better than The Dark World, the first Thor movie, Captain Marvel, The Incredible Hulk, and so many others. This is literally my fourth favorite MCU film, as of right now. What was it about this movie that was so polarizing?

I don't get it. This movie is WAY better than The Dark World, the first Thor movie, Captain Marvel, The Incredible Hulk, and so many others. This is literally my fourth favorite MCU film, as of right now. What was it about this movie that was so polarizing? — Annlyel James (@annlyeljames) August 2, 2022

One fan offers the solution to the problem:

1. Thor needed a balance of Seriousness & Humour like IW, but got turned into a Stand up comedian who cracks bad jokes

2. Gorr is a God Butcher not child kidnapper

3. No build up for Jane’s Thor, she came in and went pass with hardly anyone caring about her

4. Way Too much Comedy

1. Thor needed a balance of Seriousness & Humour like IW, but got turned into a Stand up comedian who cracks bad jokes

2. Gorr is a God Butcher not child kidnapper

3. No build up for Jane's Thor, she came in and went pass with hardly anyone caring about her

4. Way Too much Comedy — Shishir Chandra Nigam (@ShishirNigam771) August 2, 2022

While Thor: Love and Thunder is getting dragged down by Rotten Tomatoes, fans share their love for the film, defending the work of Marvel Studios, and more.

Nonetheless, with Love and Thunder grossing over $300 million at the domestic box office alone, it’s evident that Marvel Entertainment has a certified hit on their hands, indicating that Taika Waititi will likely return to direct Thor 5 and add more fun to the Marvel collection.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Love and Thunder deserved this rating? Comment below!