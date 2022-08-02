Controversial ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Officially Lowest-Rated Marvel Movie

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue 1 Comment
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Love and Thunder looking at Falligar

Credit: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) has officially become the lowest-rated Marvel movie in history.

natailie portman (left) as jane foster and chris hemsworth (right) as thor gazing at each other in thor: love and thunder
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: “We Didn’t Want to Talk About Everything,” Kevin Feige Confirms Huge Marvel Changes Coming

Thor: Love and Thunder were unfortunately canceled by most pop culture after social media decided that the upcoming Marvel movie from director Taika Waititi would be a flop weeks before it hit theaters.

As a result of various online backlash and landmark bannings throughout the globe, Thor: Love and Thunder is now the lowest-rated Marvel movie in the MCU:

#ThorLoveAndThunder’s Rotten Tomatoes critic approval rating has now dropped to a 65%, making it the lowest-rated #Thor movie among critics…

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 65%, Love and Thunder has officially beaten Thor: The Dark World (2013) by one percent.

Ravager Thor throwing his cloak behind him in the middle of battle
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Backtracks on ‘Secret Invasion’ Announcement, Fans Left Confused

As a result of this recent shake-up, every fan was quick to share their reaction:

The Dark World is way worse, even the people who made the movie hated working on it.

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

Another fan writes:

I don’t get it. This movie is WAY better than The Dark World, the first Thor movie, Captain Marvel, The Incredible Hulk, and so many others. This is literally my fourth favorite MCU film, as of right now. What was it about this movie that was so polarizing?

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

One fan offers the solution to the problem:

1. Thor needed a balance of Seriousness & Humour like IW, but got turned into a Stand up comedian who cracks bad jokes
2. Gorr is a God Butcher not child kidnapper
3. No build up for Jane’s Thor, she came in and went pass with hardly anyone caring about her
4. Way Too much Comedy

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

While Thor: Love and Thunder is getting dragged down by Rotten Tomatoes, fans share their love for the film, defending the work of Marvel Studios, and more.

Thor winking at Valkyrie and Mighty Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

 

Related: “We’re All Going With Him,” James Gunn Doubles Down on Chris Pratt Replacement Rumors

Nonetheless, with Love and Thunder grossing over $300 million at the domestic box office alone, it’s evident that Marvel Entertainment has a certified hit on their hands, indicating that Taika Waititi will likely return to direct Thor 5 and add more fun to the Marvel collection.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Love and Thunder deserved this rating? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

View Comment (1)