“We Didn’t Want to Talk About Everything,” Kevin Feige Confirms Huge Marvel Changes Coming

Posted on by Alex Lue
kevin feige at d23 expo

Credit: D23

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, but Kevin Feige just dropped the news that they didn’t even scratch the surface.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Every Marvel fan is in for a treat during the September D23 Convention in Anaheim, California. In just over a month, Kevin Feige will take the Marvel stage to break the superhero world with some special announcements, some of which undoubtely include updates on Deadpool 3, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four cast.

In a turn of events, Feige confirms that Marvel Studios has some important news coming soon:

]]>

Kevin Feige has promised even more #MCU announcements following #SDCC:

“There’s so much more to discuss and so much more to unveil, and we didn’t want to talk about everything…”

Though Spider-Man lies in Sony Picture’s court, Marvel could announce Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 for Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during D23, as well as news regarding the casting of Ghost Rider, Nova, and more.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Credit: Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios

Going even further, Marvel Studios most likely has some significant updates on Deadpool 3 following the acquisition of the film rights from 20th Century Studios. With pre-production and writing for the third film currently in the works, it’s clear that Deadpool is ready to join the Marvel collection.

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer (left), Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange (Middle), and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Further announcements include Doctor Strange 3, Moon Knight season two, Shang-Chi two, Thor 5, Eternals 2, and the Young Avengers.

Marvel is yet to give updates on Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special and the upcoming live-action adaptation of Werewolf by Night directed by Michael Giacchino.

Guardians of the Galaxy cast
Credit: Marvel Studios

Nonetheless, D23 from September 9 to 11 is sure to blow the socks off of Marvel fans, and Feige’s comment promises a bright Marvel future:

“Filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests will join representatives from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, among others, onstage in Hall D23 at 10 a.m. to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works.”

Kevin Feige talking with RDJ and Mark Ruffalo
Credit: D23

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

 

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

