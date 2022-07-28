Marvel’s Next ‘Avengers’ Will Be Downfall of Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly changing, and with it are the departures of classic heroes that fans know and love. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man future could be in danger with Avengers: Secret Wars (2025).

Kang the Conqueror is undoubtedly changing the Marvel collection for good, but with the Multiverse, Saga culminating with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker character could pick up a new friend before Phase Six comes to a close.

With Eddie Brock/Venom briefly stepping into Earth-616 (MCU’s timeline) from Sony’s Marvel Universe, a sliver of Venom was left in Tom Holland’s world after a Multiversal collision shot Brock back to his timeline.

]]>

The presence of a new Venom was teased in the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), leading fans to believe that Holland’s next Spidey outing will be an all-out war against the infamous black Spider-Man suit, similar to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 plotline.

Now, every Marvel fan is wondering if Secret Wars could be the MCU film that introduces in deadly symbiote to Peter Parker:

I hope Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has the Symbiote suit in Avengers: Secret Wars

I hope Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has the Symbiote suit in Avengers: Secret Wars 👏 pic.twitter.com/ArClMFN9Wh — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 28, 2022

Another fan writes:

Wouldn’t it be AMAZING if Tom Holland Peter Parker got the black suit in #SecretWars? YES IT WOULD

Wouldn’t it be AMAZING if Tom Holland Peter Parker got the black suit in #SecretWars? YES IT WOULD pic.twitter.com/6TR6MFkVJJ — Krypton To Alderaan (Run by Joey K, SW Lover) (@KryptonAlderaan) July 25, 2022

One fan shares:

I hope Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland comes out right before Secret Wars and he gets the Venom Suit at the very end

I hope Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland comes out right before Secret Wars and he gets the Venom Suit at the very end — jack • khalifa diop stan (@cleseason) July 24, 2022

Another Marvel fan writes:

#MCU spider-man should adapt family business so we can see @TomHolland1996 and @vincentdonofrio throw down and have that lead to the back in black story after secret wars introduces the symbiote suit

#MCU spider-man should adapt family business so we can see @TomHolland1996 and @vincentdonofrio throw down and have that lead to the back in black story after secret wars introduces the symbiote suit pic.twitter.com/Un8A3X6OFC — Spencer (@hippiespiderman) July 28, 2022

In Marvel Comics, Peter Parker first dons the symbiote suit in Amazing Spider-Man #252, but the suit’s origins were later canonized in Secret Wars #8:

It was not until 1984’s Secret Wars that the black costume would debut. Having damaged his original costume in battle, Spider-Man discovers a machine thought to be a fabric replicator. The machine produces a black sphere, which then engulfs Peter in black goo, eventually forming his suit while augmenting his powers and abilities. The suit would later be revealed to be a symbiotic lifeform. He would don a new black, stealth-like suit designed by Reed Richards and The Wasp of the Avengers. Composed of the same unstable molecules found in the Fantastic Four’s costumes, this new suit would be more durable and stealth-like than the handmade red and blue costume. The black costume first debuted in ASM #252 with the tagline “The rumors are true”, affirming suspicions that Spider-Man would be getting a new costume. Before its revelation, fans rejected the idea and wrote to Marvel asking them not to change the suit. However, Marvel could not remove the black suit since Secret Wars #8– which revealed the suit’s origin– had yet to be released.

Marvel Wiki continues:

The writers then needed to come up with a reasonable excuse for why Peter would want the symbiote removed, in order to please fans. The idea was then to have Peter to want to remove the symbiote because it was an alien lifeform that wanted to permanently bond with Peter. Upon realizing that Peter knew this, the symbiote got tighter on Peter, not wanting to remove itself from Peter’s body until it was blasted off, via a sonic wave blasting gun that Mr. Fantastic had. The problem then was, that fans actually started to like the black costume, before it was removed. So, the idea was then that Black Cat made him a non-alien cloth version that Peter could wear. Finally, new artist Todd McFarlane made it clear to Marvel that he didn’t like drawing the black suit. So, the cloth was gotten rid of by Peter as a request from Mary Jane who was terrified after being kidnapped by Venom and Peter went back to his classic red and blue costume.

Given the nature of Marvel Studios’ adaptation of comic material for live-action projects, the origins of Peter’s new Venom suit could look entirely different in the MCU.

Given Sony Pictures is yet to confirm the release slate for Spider-Man 4, the evolution of Tom Holland’s Marvel character entirely depends on when and how Marvel pulls off the execution of the film with regards to the upcoming Avengers movies.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will wear the Venom suit in Secret Wars? Comment below!