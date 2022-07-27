Target Leaks HUGE ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Cameo

Every Marvel fan is on top of the world after the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Hall H announcements for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a winning streak, fans have found some monumental merchandise for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Target that’s leaking a character’s cameo.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies. The Sony Animation franchise quickly became one of the most significant interpretations of anything Marvel Comics after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) took home the Academy Award for Best Animated Picture.

Now, with a delay of the sequel film, various retail stores have begun to roll out merchandise for Across the Spider-Verse, undoubtedly aligning with the film’s original release date of April 8, 2022, to October 2022, to finally June 2, 2023.

As a result, fans are noticing some interesting pieces of merchandise for the new Spidey film, including a mask for the infamous Spider-Punk:

A across the spider-verse spider-punk mask has now been spotted in stores Which seems to confirm that spider-punk is in the film

A across the spider-verse spider-punk mask has now been spotted in stores Which seems to confirm that spider-punk is in the film pic.twitter.com/c9HMzzuD9L — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) July 27, 2022

What started as rumors of Marvel fans placing fake merchandise in retail stores like Target has turned into fact, as more and more pieces of memorabilia of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are taking over the toy section:

In the above video, The Combay Collection shows off an impressive array of Across the Spider-Verse items, including a Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) figurine, Spider-Punk mask, and more.

It wouldn’t be a Marvel or Star Wars debut without plot leaks and character reveals through toys and merchandise weeks or months before the movie’s actual theatrical debut.

With a June 3, 2022 premiere, fans are prepping for one of the most ambitious Marvel movies and animated films to date. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse releases in theaters on March 29, 2024.

More about Spider-Punk

Marvel wiki writes:

Foul-mouthed teenager Hobie Brown became a Spider-Totem after being bitten by a spider irradiated by illegal waste dumping. He proclaimed himself a Spider-Man and began to fight for freedom alongside his new friends Captain Anarchy (Karl Morgenthau) and Hulk (Robbie Banner). Leader of the Spider Army hat fought against President Osborn’s regime, Hobart Brown utilized his free spirit as a “radioactive suicide machine” to rally support from the lowest classes that the regime was aiming to stamp out in the name of America’s “strength”. When Osborn led his forces, the Thunderbolt Department in the use of the V.E.N.O.M., Spider-Man used 15000 volts of punk rock out of an “army of amps” to disable the new technologies, then defeated Osborn himself by bashing him over the head with his guitar before Brown unmasked himself to the viewing crowd. Spider-Man joined the Superior Spider-Army when the Great Hunt started, chosen by the Superior Spider-Man for being “angry, unpredictable, [and] rabble-rousing”. Following the defeat of the Inheritors, Hobart returned to his reality after telling Spider-UK to keep careful watch of the former Inheritor Karn by reminding that he had killed countless Spider-Men despite having helped the Spider-Army against his brethren.

Marvel fans are able to play as Spider-Punk in Insomniac Games’ award-winning Spider-Man video game on the Playstation platform, swinging through Marvel’s New York as any versions of Peter Parker and more.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Who else will appear in Across the Spider-Verse? Comment below!