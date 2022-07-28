Marvel’s Kang the Conqueror to Blame for No ‘X-Men’ or ‘Fantastic Four’

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
jonathan majors as kang variant he who remains

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with Phase Five and Six, but every Marvel fan might go without seeing the X-Men and Fantastic Four (2024) for some time due to the next big villain: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

John Krasinski as Reed Richards
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel community is buzzing over the news of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), two of the most anticipated and mind-boggling superhero movies announced in the last decade. The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con changed the parameters of the Marvel collection for good with Kevin Feige’s announcement of Fantastic Four hitting theaters in November 2024, but will fan be seeing any signs of Reed Richards and Susan Storm before that?

jonathan majors as he who remains kang the conqueror variant in loki season 1 finale
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Backtracks on ‘Secret Invasion’ Announcement, Fans Left Confused

Well, thanks to a new Marvel theory, Kang the Conqueror could be the reason why the X-Men and more (other than contractual issues) remain hidden until 2025:

]]>

I do REALLY like the idea that Kang is the reason behind the Fox characters not being in the MCU, like as if he knows them being present is a massive threat to him.

I wouldn’t mind Kang being the reason why the F4 have been missing.

Related: “We’re All Going With Him,” James Gunn Doubles Down on Chris Pratt Replacement Rumors

Kang is He Who Remains, an ever-existing presence within the MCU that sees and knows all. Given his extensive knowledge and design of the Multiverse, he’s well aware of the existence of mutants and the Fantastic Four, two of the most formidable forces that ultimately bring Kang’s rule to an end in Marvel Comics.

X-Men Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Mystique, Nightcrawler
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

With that knowledge, Kang is undoubtely attempting to keep a lid on these powerful teams, preventing them from appearing within Earth-616 until Phase Five or even Phase Six of the MCU.

Though recent reports suggest that contractual issues regarding 20th Century Studios’ ownership of the X-Men is the reason why Marvel Studios is yet to announce a solo movie or new cast, this fan theory could very well be Marvel’s way of explaining why their superhero world has evolved the way it has so far.

X-Men cast
Credit: Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Kang is to blame for no new hereos? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!