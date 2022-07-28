Marvel’s Kang the Conqueror to Blame for No ‘X-Men’ or ‘Fantastic Four’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with Phase Five and Six, but every Marvel fan might go without seeing the X-Men and Fantastic Four (2024) for some time due to the next big villain: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

The Marvel community is buzzing over the news of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), two of the most anticipated and mind-boggling superhero movies announced in the last decade. The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con changed the parameters of the Marvel collection for good with Kevin Feige’s announcement of Fantastic Four hitting theaters in November 2024, but will fan be seeing any signs of Reed Richards and Susan Storm before that?

Well, thanks to a new Marvel theory, Kang the Conqueror could be the reason why the X-Men and more (other than contractual issues) remain hidden until 2025:

]]>

I do REALLY like the idea that Kang is the reason behind the Fox characters not being in the MCU, like as if he knows them being present is a massive threat to him. I wouldn’t mind Kang being the reason why the F4 have been missing.

I do REALLY like the idea that Kang is the reason behind the Fox characters not being in the MCU, like as if he knows them being present is a massive threat to him. I wouldn’t mind Kang being the reason why the F4 have been missing. https://t.co/7dypNWUovu — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) July 27, 2022

Kang is He Who Remains, an ever-existing presence within the MCU that sees and knows all. Given his extensive knowledge and design of the Multiverse, he’s well aware of the existence of mutants and the Fantastic Four, two of the most formidable forces that ultimately bring Kang’s rule to an end in Marvel Comics.

With that knowledge, Kang is undoubtely attempting to keep a lid on these powerful teams, preventing them from appearing within Earth-616 until Phase Five or even Phase Six of the MCU.

Though recent reports suggest that contractual issues regarding 20th Century Studios’ ownership of the X-Men is the reason why Marvel Studios is yet to announce a solo movie or new cast, this fan theory could very well be Marvel’s way of explaining why their superhero world has evolved the way it has so far.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Kang is to blame for no new hereos? Comment below!

