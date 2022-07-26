Marvel Fans Reportedly Not Seeing ‘X-Men’ Until 2025

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting much bigger with the Multiverse Saga in Phases Four through Six, but fans might not see the X-Men until 2025 due to reported contractual issues.

Wolverine, Scott Summers/Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Professor X, and Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix is finally making their way into the Marvel collection. Still, new reports indicate contractual issues regarding “contractual obligations” preventing Marvel Studios from officially making a standalone X-Men movie for the MCU.

Given that mutants are now canon with the finale of Ms. Marvel revealing that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a mutant (and not an Inhuman, like her Marvel Comics origin), as well as having Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Marvel Entertainment might have held off on any X-Men annoucnements at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con for a good reason.

While these rumors have yet to be proven true, recent claims state:

RUMOR: #MarvelStudios’ contractual obligations may reportedly prevent them from making an X-Men/Mutants movie before 2025!

RUMOR: #MarvelStudios' contractual obligations may reportedly prevent them from making an X-Men/Mutants movie before 2025! Full details: https://t.co/c1KmWND4bo pic.twitter.com/uXJ6PFzo9i — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 26, 2022

MCU Direct writes:

“Despite the introduction of mutants at the end of Ms. Marvel, there’s no mutants in Phase 5. I know why. I know why there’s no mutants. I know why this is going to take a while. There might be individual mutants, there might be other characters that show a certain interest. The reason why is the contractual situation with the original Fox stuff is going to be in effect until 2025. So, if they don’t want to use those actors, then they have to wait until that contract all expires.”

With these rumors being rumors, take this information with a grain of salt.

Marvel may have saved all X-Men announcements for its D23 presentation this September. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if The Walt Disney Company was still solidifying business agreements regarding their acquisition of 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox). As a result, the X-MEN may stay hidden for a bit longer.

Nonetheless, if Marvel knew that they couldn’t introduce a solo X-Men film for Phase Six of the MCU, would they have showcased Professor X in Multiverse of Madness or changed Kamala Khan’s backstory? Only time will tell!

However, every Marvel fan can look forward to the upcoming animated series X-Men ’97 that’s coming to Disney+ in fall 2023!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think that Marvel has an X-Men movie currently in the works? Comment below!