Kevin Bacon Hopes Marvel Lets Him Join ‘X-Men’ Reboot

Kevin Bacon wishes to join the MCU by reprising his role as Sebastian Shaw.

After San Diego Comic-Con, fans were excited for Phase Five and Phase Six, but there was no word about the X-Men. New reports claim that the X-Men might not show up until 2025, meaning that there’s a chance the team won’t appear in Avengers: Secret Wars (2025).

If the X-Men do show up, fans might have to wait for Marvel to reveal a new project focused on introducing mutants to the MCU before introducing the iconic super hero team led by Charles Xavier.

Bacon spoke to Inverse and shared that he hopes to join the MCU since the Multiverse should allow him to reprise his role:

“I was in one side of the Marvel Universe. Do I still have an opportunity to get into the other side? It’s a multiverse, right? I love that stuff.”

In case you didn’t watch X-Men: First Class (2011) or it’s a been while, Magneto (Michael Fassbender) kills Shaw and steals his helmet, which is the iconic one that allows him to block Xavier’s abilities.

With the Multiverse, Shaw could return and be a threat to the mutants and the rest of the MCU. It wouldn’t be hard to bring back Shaw, and fans would love to see the actor play the role again. Hopefully, Shaw will get his wish, and fans won’t have to wait years to see the X-Men appear in the MCU.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Phase Six is still a mystery for fans with several untitled projects, but it will start with the Fantastic Four movie on November 8, 2024. After that, Kevin Feige announced Phase Six would end with two Avengers movies — Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which could beat Avengers: Endgame as the best MCU movie.