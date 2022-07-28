Marvel Confirms One Avenger WILL Join the Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios won San Diego Comic-Con. They announced major parts of Phase Five and Six, complete with release dates and titles for the next two Avengers films Avengers: Kang Dynasty, on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars, on November 7, 2025. But also confirmed is the Thunderbolts that Marvel fans have been expecting.

During his Hall H panel, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. Marvel fans have theorized that this will happen and who could join the team in the MCU.

The original comic book Thunderbolts team was created by Kurt Busiek in 1997 and led by Baron Zemo and was made of “reformed” villains. They serve as an alternative to the Dark Avengers, and many characters show up on both teams.

Members have expected to join the team have included Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), John Walker/ U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Emil Blonsky/The Abomination (Tim Roth), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is rumored to be running the team.

Marvel Comics fans have also wondered if one Avenger, Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), might show up in Thunderbolts. He has been a member of the team in the past, and Marvel just officially confirmed he is rejoining the team in a new comic book series.

Jim Zub and Sean Izaakse are launching a new Thunderbolts comic this August. The team includes Monica Rambeau/Spectrum, America Chavez/Ms. America, Victor Álvarez/Power Man, Kara Killgrave/Persuasion, and it will introduce Gutsen Glory.

And leading this team will be Thunderbolts veteran Clint Barton. The first issue is official described by Marvel Comics as:

“LIKE LIGHTNING! Super-powered crooks have taken hostages in Staten Island? A dimensional rift tears open in Chinatown? Monsters running amok at the Met? Call in the THUNDER! New York City’s finest are here to save the day — Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion and Gutsen Glory! You know ’em, you love ’em…they’re the Thunderbolts! In the aftermath of Devil’s Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it’s up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he’s going to have to face is himself.”

The Thunderbolts will take on Eegro the Unbreakable in issue #2, the Super Apes in #3, and Terminus in #4.

