Harry Styles’s MCU Career Might Not Continue Until Phase Six

James Gunn admits that Harry Styles won’t appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), making it less likely that fans will see Eros pop up in the MCU anytime soon.

Currently, Eros is with the Eternals crew, but it’s unclear whether or not the group will appear in Phase Five or Six. The Multiverse Saga is gearing up to bring Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror into the forefront, which is fun to see. Still, MCU fans have many Marvel projects to see before Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) ends the Multiverse Saga.

Eros is Thanos’s brother, so fans wondered if that meant he would follow the same path he did in the comics to resurrect his brother from the dead. This would catch any Avenger’s eye due to what the villain has done in the past.

]]>

At San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn was asked if Styles would appear in the movie, and he replied very quickly that Eros wouldn’t be showing up in the movie:

Directly asked about the rumors, Gunn quickly shot down speculation with a resounding “nope.”The director went on to say that “[he’s] setting the record straight. He’s not [in the movie]– Starfox doesn’t pop up.”

With this in mind, there is no known role for Eros in Phase Five or Six due to the Eternals not having a project announced anytime. He may appear in Phase Six, but Eros will likely not appear in any project in Phase Five, meaning the actor will wait a few years before returning to the MCU.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Do you think Harry Styles will appear in Phase Five or Phase Six? Let us know what you think!

Phase Six is still a mystery for fans with several untitled projects, but it will start with the Fantastic Four movie on November 8, 2024. After that, Kevin Feige announced Phase Six would end with two Avengers movies — Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which could beat Avengers: Endgame as the best MCU movie.