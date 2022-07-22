Fans Enraged Over Harry Styles Reportedly Joining ‘Star Wars’

A new rumor states that Harry Styles could be joining the Star Wars universe and fans aren’t happy.

It feels like every day, there is a rumor about another celebrity or actor joining another iconic franchise like Star Wars or Marvel. Over the years, fans have gotten used to hearing endless rumors about what the next project could be or which actor will play a certain character.

Then some names just shouldn’t be mentioned when talking about Star Wars. Fars of the galaxy far, far away are picky regarding actors entering Star Wars. Brie Larson was rumored to join Star Wars and play Mara Jade at one point, and fans were furious at the thought of Larson playing a fan-favorite character.

Now, Giant Freaking Robot reports that Harry Styles is in early talks about joining the Star Wars universe and potentially getting involved in Andor Season 2. While this would be interesting, fans aren’t happy about another well-known actor joining.

Styles has been a well-known singer with a large fan base since he was involved with One Direction. Now, the singer has released his own albums, joined the MCU, and acted in a few other movies. The actor and singer are setting up a solid career in the entertainment industry, and joining Star Wars wouldn’t be a bad way to move on.

Sadly, fans aren’t thrilled at the idea of Harry Style’s fans rushing over to watch whatever Star Wars project he might end up in:

“harry styles is rumored to be in star wars”

"harry styles is rumored to be in star wars" pic.twitter.com/uckm9XlqIt — sha ANDOR (@woIfstardust) July 22, 2022

“i love him and i want him in star wars” like okayy good for you i guess this is just my opinion and i dont want him in star wars

"i love him and i want him in star wars" like okayy good for you i guess this is just my opinion and i dont want him in star wars — sha ANDOR (@woIfstardust) July 22, 2022

He’s already gonna be in MCU, in’s that enough? He’s gonna be Eros it’ll be hard to cast him in anything in Star Wars after that anyway

He’s already gonna be in MCU, in’s that enough? He’s gonna be Eros it’ll be hard to cast him in anything in Star Wars after that anyway — Boötes Void (@nolanschmidt19) July 22, 2022

One fan points out how Star Wars hasn’t been about having big-name actors beforehand, so it shouldn’t start now:

Star Wars is not supposed to be about Big Names™. It never has been and it shouldn’t start now. Star Wars is not supposed to be about Big Names™. It never has been and it shouldn't start now. — Rebel Pilot 🌑🌻 🔜 Otakon (@RogueSomers) July 22, 2022 YESSS exactly u understand meeee please help me all the harry fans are coming at me lol

YESSS exactly u understand meeee please help me all the harry fans are coming at me lol — sha ANDOR (@woIfstardust) July 22, 2022

I do like him and his music, but he doesn’t need to be inserted on every piece of media ever I do like him and his music, but he doesn’t need to be inserted on every piece of media ever 💀 — eyeliner ۞ | ⚡️Thor: Love and Thunder era!!⚡️ (@do__a__flip) July 22, 2022 Related: Sequel Actor Weighs In On ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Controversy

While nothing is official, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Harry Styles ends up joining the Star Wars universe. It will be interesting to see what Styles would do if he was in Star Wars and Marvel at the same time while also working on music.

If he was in Star Wars and ended up being a singer for a cantina or nightclub, fans might not be happy seeing Lucasfilm use a famous singer in that way to promote a new single and have someone like Styles stealing the spotlight for something unrelated to Star Wars.

Do you want Harry Styles in Star Wars? Let us know what you think!

