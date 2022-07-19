New ‘Star Wars’ Series Quietly Releases New Footage Online

Diego Luna’s Andor releases a new promo online days ago with nobody noticing brand new footage for the series.

Star Wars is breaking the norm when it comes to Andor. Not only will the first season have 12 episodes, but fans can also expect a higher budget and more seasons on the way. The series will focus on exploring more of the early days of the Rebellion and explore Cassian Andor’s journey into joining the rebellion.

If fans loved Gareth Edward’s Rogue One (2016), Andor is being promised to be just as good. So far, fans have spotted some Clone Troopers patrolling a planet and some new footage gives a promising look at the series. Unlike other Star Wars series, Andor appears to be going all in on exploring new planets with a vibrant look which is refreshing for fans tired of seeing Tatooine for the tenth time now.

The official Andor page posted a new promo video showcasing some more footage which surprisingly no one has watched. Only 1,000 people have liked the video as of right now and the video was posted on July 15, 2022. The series is definitely one of the most-anticipated projects that Disney believes will be successful, yet nobody has seen the recent promotion which is strange.

Here’s the video in case you haven’t seen it yet:

Andor, an original Star Wars series, streaming August 31 on @DisneyPlus. — Andor (@andorofficial) July 15, 2022

Andor and The Bad Batch Season 2 will carry the rest of the Star Wars content for this year because fans will have some content every week starting at the end of August until January meaning fans will only have to wait a few weeks until The Mandalorian Season 3 drops in February.

There will also be a few other Star Wars projects debuting on Disney+ in 2022 meaning that fans will have a lot to look forward to. Andor does seem promising as it might introduce fans to more weaponry that the Rebellion used.

The new footage does show what appears to be a new speeder being used by the Rebellion. Most of the time, Rebel forces tend to modify civilian vehicles into military weapons since they don’t have access to advanced weaponry like the Galactic Empire unless they steal it.

It’s possible that the series could show off more unique Rebel vehicles like the AA-5 speeder truck which made a brief appearance in The Last Command — the final installment in the Thrawn Trilogy published in 1994. This vehicle did recently appear in Star Wars: Legion — a Star Wars Tabletop game — as an official vehicle so it would make sense that Lucasfilm has plans to reintroduce the vehicle into Star Wars canon.

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Andor debuts on Disney+ on August 31.

