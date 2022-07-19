Dave Filoni Reportedly Plans to Redo Iconic Scene In ‘Star Wars’

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka is reportedly bringing Vader back into live-action to recreate an iconic scene from Star Wars: Rebels.

Dave Filoni is loved by many fans for helping create Ahsoka Tano and working on The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and now Ahsoka. Filoni is considered by a lot of fans to be a great storyteller for Star Wars and it seems he wants to explore an iconic duel once again in Ahsoka.

Any fan who saw Rebels Season 2 finale remembers the heartbreaking duel between Vader and his old apprentice. Ahsoka tells Vader after seeing Anakin’s face that she won’t leave him as she did when she left the Jedi Order. Vader tells her that she will die and she almost does until Ezra Bridger pulls her out from the timeline in the World Between Worlds.

After surviving against Palpatine, Ahsoka and Ezra split ways with Tano promising Ezra she will find him. Now, Ahsoka is set to be a sequel to Rebels and her mission is to find out what happened to the Jedi that saved her life.

Making Star Wars reports that Vader is rumored to have a major scene with Ahsoka Tano in the series which only makes sense if the Dark Lord of the Sith appears in a flashback. Other sources have theorized that Filoni might want to recreate the duel in Rebels to help fans who haven’t seen the series understand how Ahsoka lived and it would be great fan service to see that duel in live-action.

Vader couldn’t appear in another flashback with Ahsoka because their duel on Malachore was the only time the two met. Filoni would have a hard time creating another scene with the two without ruining the first encounter he already created.

At the moment, nothing is confirmed, but other reports have indicated that Vader’s voice team that worked on Obi-Wan Kenobi is reported to be working on a new Star Wars project so this would make sense since Andor would be the only series where Vader would technically be alive and could appear, but wouldn’t make sense for the Dark Lord of the Sith to show up to fight Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor.

Do you think Dave Filoni plans to recreate the iconic duel between Ahsoka and Vader in Rebels?

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.