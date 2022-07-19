Disney Goes All In, Gives Unknown ‘Star Wars’ Series A Massive Budget

It seems that Jude Law’s Skeleton Crew will have a higher budget than Obi-Wan Kenobi or The Mandalorian Season 1.

Fans might remember hearing that Jude Law will be making his debut in the Star Wars universe soon in a brand new series called Skeleton Crew. It will focus on a group of kids trying to get home, but fans don’t know much more than that. Jon Watts is set to direct and now The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the series is definitely a priority for Lucasfilm since the series has a reported budget of $136 million.

In case you don’t know, The Mandalorian Season 1 had a budget of $100 million and Obi-Wan Kenobi got around $90 million. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that fans weren’t happy with some of the CGI in Kenobi or with some of the writing decisions since the budget must’ve been a factor that limited some of the creative decisions.

Disney+ series are getting the same budget as the MCU or Star Wars movies, but MCU series on the streaming platform have higher budgets than most Star Wars series. Other shows like Moon Knight had a budget of $165 million meaning that Disney isn’t prioritizing Star Wars as highly as they should.

Marvel series might require a lot of CGI, but Star Wars is set in a galaxy full of aliens and large creatures, force users, and huge space battles. If Disney wants fans to be happy with how the new series look, then they will have to give series like The Book of Boba Fett a higher budget in order to do bigger things.

It is important for series to get higher budgets so that the quality could be better, but if Obi-Wan Kenobi receives a second season, Disney should consider giving the series a lot more resources if they want the series to be successful again.

Skeleton Crew is slated for a 2023 release on Disney+.

What are your thoughts on Skeleton Crew getting a higher budget than Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know what you think!

