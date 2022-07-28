Marvel Changes ‘Spider-Man’ Origin Story, MCU Multiverse Ditches Canon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with Phase Five and Six, but the upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year series has changed its entire premise.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is no longer canon! Initially billed as a “canon” story by Marvel Studios in press releases of Freshman Year during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the upcoming animated series for Disney+ is no longer attached to Earth-616, the main timeline that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker live in.

Now, this new Peter Parker will be yet another example of how wide the Multiverse is, replacing the mentorship of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) by Norman Osborn:

Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR is a multiverse story, not taking place in the main continuity of Earth-616!

Head of Streaming at Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum has revealed that while Spider-Man: Freshman Year takes place before Captain America: Civil War (2016), the once canon animated series is now a Multiverse story:

“Well, like we said, in the panel, it follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War. Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin. But because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it’s not Tony Stark who’s waiting for him there. It’s Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe.”

Thanks to Comicbook.com for the exclusive report, as Winderbaum seems to imply that Freshman Year will follow along the lines of Marvel’s What If…? series.

To make matters even more confusing, Charlie Cox is returning to reprise his role of Daredevil in the upcoming series. Nonethelses, fans were hoping that Freshman Year would give Matt Murdock a spotlight to tell his backstory in the main MCU timeline before Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ in 2024.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is introducing some of the most formiddable heroes and villains of the Spider-Man franchise for this origins series, indicating that Marvel Studios isn’t holding back with the new show:

Doctor Octopus, The Rhino, Scorpion, Speed Demon and Tarantula will be villains in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’ #SDCC

Now, with Freshman Year no longer being canon, fans aren’t sure what’s next for the future of the web-slinger.

With no reports of Tom Holland returing to voice the character, Marvel’s New York is getting a new light with Spider-Man: Freshman Year in Spring 2024.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

