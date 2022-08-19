‘Star Wars’ Listens to Fans, Resurrects ‘Old Republic’ Project

Star Wars has reportedly got the Knights of the Old Republic remake back in development, meaning that fans will get to see the video game released after all.

A few weeks ago, Aspyr, the studio working on the ambitious remake, fired two directors for the projects and immediately put the game on pause after some current gameplay. This led many fans to fear that the Kotor remake would disappear and that there wouldn’t be any Old Republic content for a while.

It seems that Star Wars won’t let the project die out that easily and has reportedly got the game back on track with development. Embracer, the parent company for Aspyr, has reportedly let the AAA game be placed with another studio for the game to be made.

The report was shared earlier, letting fans begin to feel excited for the Old Republic once again:

The KOTOR remake is still alive! Embracer – parent company of developer Aspyr – has revealed that one of its AAA projects (signs point towards KOTOR) has transitioned to another studio within the group.

The KOTOR remake is still alive! Embracer – parent company of developer Aspyr – has revealed that one of its AAA projects (signs point towards KOTOR) has transitioned to another studio within the group. (@eurogamer) pic.twitter.com/3fuGJu7ly5 — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) August 18, 2022

With all the shows and projects for Star Wars, fans might be surprised that Star Wars hasn’t touched anything related to the era since Disney acquired the franchise in 2012. Canon-wise, no project has referred back to the era except to mention a famous Sith.

Star Wars has instead focused on a new era called the High Republic, and after this era has been explored for some time, fans should expect Star Wars to eventually steer their focus on the Old Republic.

With the era having a big focus on crazy force abilities and a lot of Sith and Jedi, it makes sense that Disney won’t ignore the era forever. With the Old Republic being the medieval era for Star Wars, it only seems right that a few projects will explore what happened.

One unfortunate reason Lucasfilm may have avoided the era all of this time is that the fans want Star Wars to retell stories from the books and video games, which makes perfect sense but is something they won’t do. Due to this, Star Wars doesn’t want more unhappy fans after the Sequel Trilogy flopped.

This means that Star Wars might be eyeing the right time to explore this fan favorite era, so fans of Darth Revan shouldn’t be worried because there’s Star Wars will explore more of the Old Republic outside of the Kotor remake.

Are you excited for the Knights of the Old Republic remake? Let us know what you think!

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.