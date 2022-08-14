‘Star Wars’ Upcoming Rerelease Makes History For Franchise

Ever since George Lucas launched the Star Wars franchise with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), the galaxy far, far away has heavily relied on theatrical releases to satisfy its passionate fanbase.

The entire Skywalker Saga — A New Hope, Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — came together to create a franchise that changed the face of cinematic history, in spite of the fact that Disney’s sequel trilogy indisputably divided the fan base.

Two standalone films — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2015) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) — have served to fill in gaps in the Star Wars timeline, respectively detailing the planned destruction of the first Death Star and young Han Solo’s escape from a life of crime on Corellia before he teamed up with Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

Ever since the launch of Disney+ on November 12, 2019, however, Star Wars has relied more heavily on the small screen than ever before.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian became the new cornerstone of the Star Wars universe, with spinoff series like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka turning the idea of “fan service” into a good thing for the franchise.

Now, ahead of the release of the next Star Wars Disney+ Original — Diego Luna’s Rogue One prequel, Andor — Lucasfilm has announced a theatrical rerelease that makes history.

Fandango shared that Rogue One will be screening in select IMAX theaters on Friday, August 26. Fans attending the showings will also be treated to an exclusive first look at Andor before it debuts on September 21, 2022.

An article about the rerelease noted that it marks a historical milestone as it is “the first time that Disney is re-releasing a movie to promote an upcoming Disney+ series.”

Andor will following the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor about five years prior to the events of Rogue One, which takes place just a few days before A New Hope begins.

The official description of the Star Wars Anthology Series film reads:

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

The film stars Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Diego Luna (Captain Cassian Andor), Ben Mendelsohn (Director Orson Krennic), Donnie Yen (Chirrut Imwe), Mads Mikkelsen (Galen Erso), and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO).

The movie also features computer generated cameos of a young Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing).

