‘Star Wars’ Officially Confirms Long-Awaited Cal Kestis Project

in Star Wars

Cal Kestis igniting his lightsaber

Credit: Respawn Entertainment/ Lucasfilm

Cal Kestis will get another Star Wars project right before appearing in Jedi: Survivor later next year.

Cal Kestis 'Jedi: Fallen Order'
Credit: Lucasfilm

After starring in one videogame, Cal Kestis has become a beloved Jedi in Star Wars. The former padawan has gone to planets such as Kashyyyk and Dathomir while also facing Darth Vader for a few moments. Now that Cal has evaded the Inquisitors and survived, the Empire will hunt him down in the upcoming sequel.

A sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order was announced a while back called Jedi: Survivor. The sequel will explore what will happen to Cal a few years later as the story evolves into a more complex and mature story. If anything, Cal might have to face more dangerous enemies as he continues to run away. While fans have been awaiting a long time for Jedi: Survivor, a new tie-in novel is definitely something fans will be excited for.

Cal Kestis fighting Vader
Credit: Respawn Entertainment / Star Wars

Before the sequel is released, Star Wars announced that a new book exploring what happened between the two video games would release early March as a prequel to the upcoming project. Star Wars announced the new project alongside an art book for Jedi: Survivor:

Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel from Del Rey written by Sam Maggs, finds Order 66 survivor Cal Kestis leading the Mantis crew on an adventure set between the critically-acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the highly-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars arrives March 7, 2023.

Cal Kestis looking at a bacta tube
Credit: Respawn Entertainment / Star Wars

This won’t be the first time Star Wars has done something like this. Before Rogue One (2016), Del Rey published a novel tie-in called Rogue One: Catalyst, which explored Galen Erso’s connection with Director Krennic and how the Death Star was built in secret how the Erso eventually escaped Krennic to live on a farm.

Catalyst helped set up the movie and gave fans a more emotional connection to Galen Erso as fans understood more of why he made the decisions he did. Perhaps Jedi: Battlescars will be able to do the same thing and help set up Cal Kestis right before Jedi: Survivor releases.

Inquisitor fighting Cal Kestis
Credit: Respawn Entertainment / Lucasfilm

Are you excited about this new novel about Cal Kestis? Let us know what you think!

