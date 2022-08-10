Several Shows Will Be Unavailable In the Coming Months at Disney Park

If you plan to visit this Disney Park in the coming months, be aware that several shows will be unavailable.

It was just announced that several entertainment offerings would become temporarily unavailable in the coming months. So, if you plan to visit Disneyland Paris between September 2022 and February 2023, you should be aware that the following entertainment offerings will be on a scheduled break, as stated in the Park’s website.

The Disney Junior Dream Factory

The Disney Junior Dream Factory will be unavailable from September 12 to October 7, 2022. The show takes place at the Production Courtyard in Walt Disney Studios Park.

Disneyland Paris’ website describes this entertainment offering as follows:

Discover the nuts and bolts of musical dream-making with the new Disney Junior Dream Factory show. Welcome to the place where dreams make magic In this new show, come and help Mickey & Minnie make the factory’s dream-making machines work as part of the new Disney Junior Dream Factory show at Studio D in Walt Disney Studios Park. It’s down to you and some very special Disney Characters to work together and unleash the magic of song and dance to get the machines going again! Show times and languages available at venue. Running time approximately 20 minutes.

The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands show

The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands show will be unavailable from September 19 to November 10, 2022. This show is at the Frontierland Theater, Disneyland Paris’ largest theatre stage, equipped with impressive 360° audio technology.

The Park’s website describes this show as follows:

Answer the call of the savannah! Relive iconic moments from The Lion King film in this exclusive show at Disneyland Paris, already popular with thousands of spectators! ​Anyone with a valid ticket to Disneyland Park may access this show, however places are limited. Dancers, acrobats and singers bring back the musical enchantment of this Disney animation Classic.

Frozen: A Musical Invitation

Frozen: A Musical Invitation will be unavailable from November 14 to December 16, 2022. This entertainment offering inspired by Disney’s hit film Frozen (2013) takes place at the Animation Celebration in Walt Disney Studios Park and is a standing experience.

Disneyland Paris’ website describes this entertainment offering as follows:

Be prepared to unleash the magic that lies within you on an enchanting Frozen journey that takes you to Kristoff’s barn. Along the way you’ll join Sven and Kristoff for a rendition of a classic reindeer tribute, master Anna’s magical dance moves in time to surprise Elsa in her Ice Palace during a joyful rendition of Let It Go. There’s even the chance to see Olaf in this heartwarming adventure for the whole family. This show is very popular and places are limited, so please arrive early to be sure to get in!

Mickey and the Magician show

Mickey and the Magician show will be unavailable from January 9 to February 24, 2023. This beloved offering returned as part of the Park’s 30th Anniversary Celebrations and is currently taking place at the Animagique Theater in Walt Disney Studios Park.

Per Disneyland Paris’ website:

Come and (re)discover this enchanting musical show! Our 30th Anniversary festivities continue with the grand return of Mickey and the Magician! Anyone with a valid ticket to Walt Disney Studios Park may access this show, however places are limited. Follow Mickey as he learns the ‘tricks’ of his trade from magical Disney Characters such as Genie from Aladdin, Lumière from Beauty and the Beast and Rafiki from The Lion King.

Again, Disneyland Paris states that these entertainment offerings will be temporarily unavailable due to scheduled breaks for each production and invites Guests to enjoy the other available entertainment offerings at the Park, like Disney Stars on Parade or Disney Illuminations.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle!

Disneyland Paris is currently in the early construction stages for a massive Frozen-inspired expansion that will take Guests into the magical land of Arendelle to live their own adventure “Into the Unknown.” You can read more about the development of Disneyland Paris’ World of Frozen here. This Frozen-themed land is part of a multi-year expansion plan at the Parisian Park, which started with Avengers Campus, a land inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe now open for Guests to explore.

At Avengers Campus, recruits can join forces with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live their own Marvel adventure. Guests can explore the different dining offerings at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as new heroic attractions like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

