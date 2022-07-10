‘Iron Man’ Coaster Officially Replaces Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney Park

Calling all Iron Man fans — the debut of the highly anticipated Iron Man-themed coaster is here!

Disneyland Paris originally announced plans for the upcoming Iron Man coaster at D23 Expo Japan 2018 and is part of the new Marvel-themed land at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.

In 2019, Disneyland Paris permanently closed its version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to make way for the brand-new Iron Man-themed coaster.

The coaster, which is officially named Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, is “a high-speed, hyper-kinetic adventure where Guests will team up with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers,” per Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Select Guests officially experienced the highly-anticipated coaster as it soft opened this weekend!

Twitter user, tp_science, shared some photos and videos to the social media platform of the new coaster. The first Tweet was of the coaster approaching the loading area:

Another Tweet shows a POV of the new coaster:

Join us while we ride Flight Force! #AvengersCampusParis #DLP

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris will officially open to Guests on July 20, 2022. Disneyland Paris’s website states:

Calling all heroes… prepare to assemble in an epic new land in Walt Disney Studios Park, where you’ll team up with the Avengers and take on the mightiest MARVEL missions!

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!

Right now, the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force coaster is in its soft opening. It will open to all Disneyland Paris Guests along with Avengers Campus on July 20, 2022.

Are you excited to see Avengers Assemble: Flight Force soft open at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below.