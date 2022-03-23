‘Iron Man’ Coaster Inches Closer to Debut as Testing Continues at Disney Park

Calling all Iron Man fans — we are inching closer to the debut of the highly anticipated Iron Man-themed coaster, set to open sometime in the near future at Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris originally announced plans for the upcoming Iron Man coaster at D23 Expo Japan 2018 and is set to be part of the new Marvel-themed land at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. In 2019, Disneyland Paris permanently closed its version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to make way for the brand-new Iron Man-themed coaster.

So far, all we know is that the coaster will be “a high-speed, hyper-kinetic adventure where Guests will team up with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers,” per Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

As construction work continues on the upcoming coaster, select elements are beginning testing!

Inside the Magic has continued to update you on the construction progress for the Iron Man coaster. A few months ago we reported testing has begun on select elements — specifically the screen facade! Now, Imagineers are testing brand-new patterns on the screen facade.

DLP Report shared a video to Twitter, along with the caption:

New patterns are being tested on the Avengers Coaster responsive screen facade:

🔧 New patterns are being tested on the Avengers Coaster responsive screen facade: pic.twitter.com/oKndS8Firh — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 22, 2022

Many are speculating that the screen will have features that interact with something or someone. Others are pointing out that the light pattern resembles the Pym particles disk.

Unfortunately, at this time, we do not have an opening date for the upcoming Iron Man-themed coaster, but Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding this highly anticipated project.

In the meantime, Guests can still soak up the magic at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel, and Disney Village!

If you plan to visit Disneyland Paris in the near future, keep in mind that Guests must abide by the new safety protocols. Before visiting the theme parks, be sure to visit the Disneyland Paris website and familiarize yourself with the health and safety rules.

Are you excited for when the new Iron Man-themed coaster debuts at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below.

Do you want to visit a Disney Park on your next family vacation? Start planning today with the help of our friends at Academy Travel!