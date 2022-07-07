Construction Begins For New Disney Parks ‘Frozen’ Expansion

Disney Parks worldwide are constantly changing, trying to improve Guests’ experiences through developing new and innovative technologies for the Park’s attractions and expansions.

With additions like Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, the experience of visiting the Parks has only improved for so many Guests.

These changes and improvements can currently be seen at Disneyland Paris, with the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus on July 20. This highly immersive land is part of a multi-year expansion project for the Park, including Frozen and Star Wars-themed areas.

Avengers Campus has recently been the project in the spotlight, with several announcements regarding the land’s attractions, restaurants, shops, and activities. However, Guests will soon be delighted with the news of the next phase in this ambitious project.

Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) recently posted a photo of several cranes carrying out early construction tasks on the site of the future Frozen expansion at Walt Disney Studios Park.

The cranes are in action on the construction site of the future Frozen zone of Walt Disney Studios Park!

While it may be too early to get overly excited, seeing the constant progress made on the Park’s expansion project is thrilling, and we can’t wait to see what will come with this new land.

Disney Parks Blog described this expansion as follows:

The “Frozen” frenzy continues in the coming years with a new themed area dedicated to this beloved story, which is part of the multi-year expansion of the Walt Disney Studios Park. As part of the fully immersive land and seen in the new concept art above, guests will see the snow-capped mountain of Arendelle in the distance opposite a magnificent lake, with an attraction that will take them to the center of the kingdom. The area will also include character encounters, a new restaurant and a shop securing a permanent presence of this beloved franchise at Disneyland Paris.

Currently, Hong Kong Disneyland is developing its own World of Frozen expansion. Significant progress has been made in the last couple of months, setting high expectations for the Parisian expansion. You can read more about the progress of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland by clicking here.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle!

But perhaps the most exciting news of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus, which will officially open on July 20. Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is nearly complete and ready to welcome recruits to join forces with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live their own Marvel adventure.

Once this highly immersive new land opens its gates, Guests will be able to experience the different dining offerings Guests will be able to find at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as the attractions Guests will find at the land, like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

Are you excited to see the Frozen expansion at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below!