Disney Park Makes Significant Change to Upcoming Project

As the construction for the new Frozen-themed expansion at Hong Kong Disneyland continues, the Park decided to make an unexpected change to this highly anticipated project.

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) shared the news on their Twitter account, as they posted an image from the records of the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department, in which we can see that Disney filed an application for the trademark of “WORLD OF FROZEN” in Hong Kong, removing “Arendelle” from the name of the Park’s upcoming expansion, Arendelle: World of Frozen, as it had previously been patented in 2019.

HKDL Fantasy adds that Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland, also referred to the Frozen-themed expansion as simply “World of Frozen” for the first time during a financial presentation earlier this year.

Regardless of this change, construction continues on this exciting expansion.

More scaffolding continues going down the land’s mountain range, revealing highly detailed rock formations.

And cement plastering continues on what will be Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster — a ride that will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store.

In addition, significant progress is being made in the Arendelle Village, as a new pattern has been added to the clock face of the village Clock Tower, which resembles the one in the movie.

While there is still no official opening date for World of Frozen, the rapid and concise construction progress has many Guests confidently guessing this expansion could open its doors to Guests later this year or early in 2023. However, this is purely speculation from Guests, as Hong Kong Disneyland has not released any information regarding this matter.

World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion. The Frozen-themed land will offer Guests a visit to the Kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.

Guests will also be able to experience an identical version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction. In case you aren’t familiar, Disney World describes this attraction as:

Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts!

Disneyland Paris also announced a Frozen-themed expansion coming to the Park, but there are no significant advances on the project at the moment. Not comparable with progress being made at Hong Kong Disneyland, at least.

It is so exciting to see construction continuing on World of Frozen, and we cannot wait until the day Guests can step foot into this highly anticipated land.

Will you visit the World of Frozen once it opens at Hong Kong Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!