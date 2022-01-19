Arendelle’s Village at Upcoming ‘Frozen’ Land Nears Completion

Fans of the record-breaking films, Frozen and Frozen 2, cannot wait for the day they can actually step inside the world of Arendelle when visiting the highly anticipated Frozen-themed land, coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland.

Inside the Magic has been following along with the ongoing construction at Arendelle: World Of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, and now, we can share that another milestone has been hit at the upcoming Frozen-themed land.

For starters, if you are not aware, the Frozen-themed land will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions, and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from Frozen, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and others.

Guests will also be able to see iconic landmarks from the record-breaking film, including Elsa’s ice palace! During the announcement of the Frozen roller coaster in August at the D23 Expo, Bob Chapek spoke on his excitement of the land, saying: “Soon Guests will be able to visit the kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.”

As construction continues on Arendelle: World Of Frozen, the village, which will sit inside Arendelle once the land opens, has just hit a major milestone.

Thanks to HKDL Fantasy on Twitter, we can see that the roof installation has begun at Arendelle: World Of Frozen. They shared some photos of the current state of the village, along with the caption:

Before the park closure, installation of roofs for village houses had begun at #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen. #hongkongdisneyland #HKDL #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #Frozen #アナ雪

Not only will Guests be able to spot certain elements from the Disney animated film, but they will also have a chance to ride on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster — a ride that will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store.

Additionally, Guests will also be able to experience an identical version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction. In case you aren’t familiar, Disney World describes this attraction as:

Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts!

Arendelle: World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion. At this time, we do not have an exact opening date for the Frozen-themed land, but Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get more information.

It is so exciting to see construction continuing on Arendelle: World of Frozen, and we cannot wait until the day Guests are able to step foot into this highly anticipated land.

Are you excited for Arendelle: World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.