Arendelle’s Mountain Range at Upcoming ‘Frozen’ Land Hits Milestone

Fans of the record-breaking films, Frozen and Frozen 2, will soon be able to step inside the world of Arendelle as Disney Imagineers are working hard to complete the highly anticipated Frozen-themed land, coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland.

The Frozen-themed land will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions, and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from Frozen, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and others. Guests will also be able to see iconic landmarks from the record-breaking film franchise, including Elsa’s ice palace! During the announcement of the Frozen roller coaster in August at the D23 Expo, Bob Chapek spoke on his excitement of the land, saying: “Soon Guests will be able to visit the kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.”

As construction continues on Arendelle: World Of Frozen, the mountain range, which will sit inside Arendelle once the land opens, has just hit a major milestone.

HKDL Fantasy on Twitter shared a few photos of the current construction at Arendelle, including of the mountain range. The paint work is continuing and snow can now be seen below the North Mountain! They write:

As paint work continues at #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen”, snow can now be seen below the North Mountain.

They also shared a zoomed out photo showing the entire mountain range, which looks as though it is nearing completion!

The entire mountain range of #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen.

Not only will Guests be able to spot certain elements from the Disney animated film, but they will also have a chance to ride on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster — a ride that will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store.

Additionally, Guests will also be able to experience an identical version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction. In case you aren’t familiar, Disney World describes this attraction as: Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts!