Disney Park Closes Attraction After Guests Constantly Break Park Rules

Disneyland Paris recently had to close one of the Park’s newest attractions after Guests were constantly spotted breaking Park rules.

When visiting Disney Parks, or any theme park for that matter, Guests are expected to comply with a series of rules and regulations set out by the Park to ensure Guests’ safety and enjoyment while visiting. While these rules may be slightly different for each theme park, they generally include prohibited items, forbidden activities, and the general behavior expected from Guests.

We have reported on several occasions where Guests have been seen breaking the rules at Disney Parks around the world, from kids climbing onto a decorative structure at Walt Disney World, to an adult climbing onto a restricted area at Disneyland Resort.

This behavior has unfortunately led Disneyland Paris to close one of the Park’s newest attractions, as several Guests insisted on breaking the rules at this location.

Imemegination (@imemegination) posted an image of several retractable queue barriers restricting access to the base of the new Quinjet, located in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. The photo was captioned “They have closed the playground of Avengers Campus,” referring to the now restricted structure onto which, apparently, Guests insisted on climbing.

Ils ont fermé la plaine de jeu d’Avengers Campus pic.twitter.com/jOipapqXCg — Imemegination (@imemegination) July 22, 2022

Ally (@aalllllyyyyyy) commented that at this rate, Disneyland Paris would have to electrify all places Guests could climb onto.

Eventually, we’ll have to electrify all the places where people climb. Problem fixed. Same for the armillary sphere in the disco entrance.

Va falloir finir par electrifier tous les endroits ou les gens grimpent. Problème réglé. Pareil pour la sphère armillaire de l'entrée de disco. https://t.co/6sd6Qg41re — Ally ! (@aalllllyyyyyy) July 22, 2022

User @Esmerius_SSJ responded to the last tweet, commenting that they have also seen kids climbing onto the rocks at the Pirates of the Caribbean entrance and that the parents were happy about it.

User @Yosh_Toto added to this, commenting that, at this rate, they can see permanent fencing being added at this location. While this comment is purely speculative, Disneyland Paris may have to enforce measures against such behavior if Guests insist on breaking the rules.

As of the publication of this article, Disneyland Paris has not released any information addressing the situation.

We strongly advise our readers to be aware of the rules and regulations set out by Disneyland Paris ahead of their arrival to comply with them during their visit. Breaking these rules could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, arrested.

You can click here to learn more about the rules and regulations at Disneyland Paris.

More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Earth’s mightiest heroes recently gathered at Disneyland Paris for the opening of the new Avengers Campus, located in Walt Disney Studios Park. While exploring this highly immersive expansion, Guests can join forces with their favorite superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and live their own heroic adventures.

The land has many exciting offerings for Guests to enjoy, including two amazing restaurants, Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, themed shops, and two heroic attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, and Mighty Thor arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

More on Disneyland Paris

The next ambitious expansion for Disneyland Paris is currently underway, as Guests have been able to spot several cranes and other machinery completing the initial construction of a Frozen-themed land. Together with Avengers Campus, the new Frozen-inspired area is part of a multi-year expansion plan at the Parisian Park. You can read more about this development here.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

