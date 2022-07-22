Disney Park Closes Attraction After Guests Constantly Break Park Rules

in Disneyland Paris

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
disneyland paris avengers campus

Credit: Disney

Disneyland Paris recently had to close one of the Park’s newest attractions after Guests were constantly spotted breaking Park rules.

When visiting Disney Parks, or any theme park for that matter, Guests are expected to comply with a series of rules and regulations set out by the Park to ensure Guests’ safety and enjoyment while visiting. While these rules may be slightly different for each theme park, they generally include prohibited items, forbidden activities, and the general behavior expected from Guests.

Disneyland App
Credit: Disney

We have reported on several occasions where Guests have been seen breaking the rules at Disney Parks around the world, from kids climbing onto a decorative structure at Walt Disney World, to an adult climbing onto a restricted area at Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Paris Fireworks
Credit: Disneyland Paris

Related: Disney Guest Trespasses, Climbs Building to View Fireworks Show on Roof

This behavior has unfortunately led Disneyland Paris to close one of the Park’s newest attractions, as several Guests insisted on breaking the rules at this location.

Imemegination (@imemegination) posted an image of several retractable queue barriers restricting access to the base of the new Quinjet, located in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. The photo was captioned “They have closed the playground of Avengers Campus,” referring to the now restricted structure onto which, apparently, Guests insisted on climbing.

Ally (@aalllllyyyyyy) commented that at this rate, Disneyland Paris would have to electrify all places Guests could climb onto.

Eventually, we’ll have to electrify all the places where people climb. Problem fixed. Same for the armillary sphere in the disco entrance.

User @Esmerius_SSJ responded to the last tweet, commenting that they have also seen kids climbing onto the rocks at the Pirates of the Caribbean entrance and that the parents were happy about it.

User @Yosh_Toto added to this, commenting that, at this rate, they can see permanent fencing being added at this location. While this comment is purely speculative, Disneyland Paris may have to enforce measures against such behavior if Guests insist on breaking the rules.

avengers-campus-paris
Credit: Disney

As of the publication of this article, Disneyland Paris has not released any information addressing the situation.

We strongly advise our readers to be aware of the rules and regulations set out by Disneyland Paris ahead of their arrival to comply with them during their visit.  Breaking these rules could result in being kicked off propertybanned for life, or in some instances, arrested.

You can click here to learn more about the rules and regulations at Disneyland Paris.

More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Earth’s mightiest heroes recently gathered at Disneyland Paris for the opening of the new Avengers Campus, located in Walt Disney Studios Park. While exploring this highly immersive expansion, Guests can join forces with their favorite superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and live their own heroic adventures.

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney

Related: Crowds Pour Into Disney’s Second Avengers Campus on Opening Day

The land has many exciting offerings for Guests to enjoy, including two amazing restaurants, Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, themed shops, and two heroic attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

stark factory at disneyland paris avengers campus
Credit: Disney

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like LokiCaptain AmericaHawkeye, Kate BishopThe EternalsShang-ChiMoon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America ChavezMs. Marvel, and Mighty Thor arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

Mighty Thor at Avengers Campus
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

More on Disneyland Paris

The next ambitious expansion for Disneyland Paris is currently underway, as Guests have been able to spot several cranes and other machinery completing the initial construction of a Frozen-themed land. Together with Avengers Campus, the new Frozen-inspired area is part of a multi-year expansion plan at the Parisian Park. You can read more about this development here.

Frozen Disney Land
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney’s Huge ‘Star Wars’ Expansion Likely Canceled, Plans Uncertain

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

disneyland paris anniversarytickets
Credit: Disney

What do you think of this situation? Let us know in the comments below!

Ed Aguila

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Be the first to comment!