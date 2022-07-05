Disney Adult Trespasses at Disney, Climbs Onto an Unauthorized Area

The Disney Parks around the world have rules and regulations in place for the safety of Guests and Cast Members. If a Guest breaks any rules while inside the theme parks, Disney has the right to remove you from the theme park.

On a trip to Disney California Adventure, an adult Guest was seen climbing onto the rock structure at Cars Land, which is an unauthorized area.

In the video posted to TikTok, you can see a grown male adult standing on the rock structure at Cars Land in Disney California Adventure. @_disney._stuff_ shared the video, asking Disney fans if he should be banned, to which Amanda said:

yes ban! there’s cameras everywhere, im sure they found him and kicked him out

And Danielle J. wrote:

Yes absolutely why do something you not supposed to after paying all that money!

Another Disney fan and TikTok user, Nyree S., commented:

Restricted means Off limits for your safety. yes ban him!

We do want to note that If a Guest breaks any rules while inside the theme parks, Disney has the right to remove you from the theme park.

It is unclear what happened to the Disney Guest and if he was kicked out or banned from the Park, but Inside the Magic will update the story as we get information.

You can watch the video below or by clicking here.

Again, the Disney Parks around the world have rules and regulations in place for the safety of Guests and Cast Members. If a Guest breaks any rules while inside the theme parks, Disney has the right to remove you from the theme park.

For a list of Disneyland’s rules and regulations, visit their official website here.