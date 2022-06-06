Disney Guest Breaks Rules, Reaches Into Blocked Off Area

The Disney Parks around the world have rules and regulations in place for the safety of Guests and Cast Members. If a Guest breaks any rules while inside the theme parks, Disney has the right to remove you from the theme park.

On a recent trip to Disneyland Paris, a Guest was seen climbing and hanging onto the gate and reaching into a blocked off area.

Twitter user and Disneyland Paris Guest, dlp_guests_show, witnessed the Guest breaking the rules, writing:

Pas la peine d’essayer, ils sont collés maintenant 🤪🤣

Which translates to:

No need to try, they are stuck now 🤪🤣

The fence is clearly up so that it keeps Guests from touching the area inside. By climbing over, this Guest was breaking the rules.

It is unclear as to what happened to this Guest, but we want to mention again, Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. If a Guest breaks any rules while inside the theme parks, Disney has the right to remove you from the theme park.

Disneyland Paris’s website states:

1.5 Minors: Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult for ticket purchase and entry to the Parks. Please supervise children at all times.

The official website also states:

2.1 Visitor Behaviour: Theft, public disorder, verbal and physical violence, insults or racial taunts, cheating, fraud, drunken or indecent behaviour, malevolence, violations of safety regulations and these Park access rules, or other socially unacceptable behaviour, may lead Euro Disney Associés S.A.S. to take the necessary action including informing the police, filing a complaint or removing the visitor from the Park(s) without any sort of compensation, refund or claim.

For safety reasons, reckless running is not allowed.

For the safety, comfort and enjoyment of all visitors, please keep the Parks and their facilities clean. Group picnics which require specific equipment (cool box, tables, and containers) are not allowed inside the Parks. For your convenience, a specific picnic area is located between our parking lot and the Park entrance.

For the safety and comfort of all, we ask that visitors do not eat, drink, and take flash photography or film with lighting in the attractions or their queue lines.

For a full list of Disneyland Paris’s rules and regulations, visit the official website here.