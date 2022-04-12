Guest Repeatedly Breaks Rules, Cast Member Becomes Noticeably Aggravated

Some Disney Guests are sharing their frustrations as they found others are being more and more disrespectful during certain shows and rides at Walt Disney World. Not only have Guests noticed others talking during shows at the Parks, but they use their cell phones on dark rides, which ruins the experience for others.

In a more recent incident, Guests repeatedly broke the rules at Carousel of Progress, resulting in the Disney Cast Member to become extremely aggravated.

Walt Disney and WED Enterprises teamed up and created what is now the longest-running stage show in American theater history. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress was originally created as the prime feature of the General Electric Pavilion for the 1964 New York World’s Fair and currently resides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

This attraction, created by Walt Disney himself, is a rotating theater audio-animatronic stage show attraction, currently located in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. The official description listed on the Walt Disney World website reads:

Travel through the 20th century and marvel at the evolution of technology during this classic Audio-Animatronics show. Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations. Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring!

On a recent visit to Carousel of Progress, a Disney Cast Member became noticeably aggravated as Guests were not listening and continuously breaking the rules.

In a video posted to TikTok, you can hear a Cast Member come over the loud speaker and say, with extreme emotion, “Ladies and gentleman, once again, this is for your safety, please remain seated! If anyone stands up, the theater can not continue. If Guests continue to exit the theater, this attraction cannot continue. Please remain fully seated and the carousel will rotate as soon as possible, thank you.”

Within a few seconds of his first announcement, he had to come back on the loud speaker and state, once again, “Once again, everyone, please sit down. If you exit the theater this show can not continue. Once again, please remain fully seated or else the attraction cannot continue motion. If you are standing in the theater, please sit down.”

Then, once again, within a few seconds, another Cast Member comes on the loud speaker and repeats this in spanish.

For a fourth time, a Cast Member had to come on the loud speaker and ask Guests to remain seated. This prompted other Guests to end up exiting the theater as it was clear that the ride would not be starting any time soon since the Guests were not listening.

You can watch the full video below.

Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. One of these rules include remaining seated with hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicles at all times. Although Carousel of Progress is a theater, it is a rotating theater and is considering a moving attraction, meaning Guests must remain fully seated in order for the attraction to operate.

For a full list of Disney World rules, visit their website here.