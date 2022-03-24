Guest Goes Viral After Breaking Disney’s Rules With “Inappropriate” Outfit

Recently, one Disney Guest went viral after sharing how she was “dress coded” in the Parks.

When taking a trip to the Disney Parks and Resorts, you may think that the only rules are to “keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride”. But the Disney Parks can actually be quite strict when it comes to how Guests act, talk, and of course, how Guests dress.

There is no denying that Disney would like to keep the Parks as “family-friendly” as possible, meaning they do not allow any rude behavior or inappropriate attire inside. Unfortunately, sometimes issues can slip by as Guests can get “dress coded” once already inside. In the past, we have seen this issue happen with Guests wearing some truly insane outfits. Recently, one Guest went mega-viral after sharing her experience of getting “dress coded” at Walt Disney World.

In the TikTok posted by @toragrams, the Guest explains and shows what happened:

The video went viral, reaching over seven million views and nearly one million likes.

As you can see, the outfit itself wasn’t anything crazy but as a former Cast Member pointed out in the comments, any piece of clothing held together by strings or straps will not fly in the Parks. Unfortunately, the Guest who was dress-coded said that the Cast Member who pointed out her outfit wasn’t that kind about it but the one who gave her a voucher was very helpful. Eventually as shown in the video, the Guest was given a free replacement shirt.

More on the official rules for Guests below:

The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks. Review our Pre-Arrival Tips to make sure you come prepared for a fun-filled trip! Ensuring that the parks are family friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense. Inappropriate Attire Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to: Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes) Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs Bare feet

Have you ever been “dress coded” at Disney? Let us know in the comments below.

