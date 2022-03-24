Thief Robs Wallet and More From Disney Stroller, Guests Avoid Solution

One of the worst things about going to Walt Disney World is losing something while you are there. There are so many ways that you can lose a cell phone, or sunglasses, especially if you forget to take them off before hopping on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Although the majority of Disney vacations go off without a hitch, not all are perfect. Sometimes, riders can break down, fights can break out, lines can get long, and things just don’t seem to be going your way. Fortunately, these are (mostly) rare occurrences thanks to the majority of Guests following the guidelines and rules. However, sometimes Guests can be affected by rule-breakers and actual criminal activity.

We have seen Guests have items stolen from their strollers in the past, and it seems that this is a trend that is continuing, and something Guests should be aware of. When Guests go on an attraction, they do not have to bring their strollers with them as there is no where to put it on the ride. Instead, there are tons of spaces at all of the Disney Parks to park the stroller. Cast Members are often around this area, but it is encouraged that you take your things with you on the ride, or put them in a locker to avoid anything being taken.

Disney Adult (@DisneyAdult) recently posted a Tweet of a photo where a Disney Guest asked what happens if their phone or wallet ends up stolen because it seems that is what they were experiencing after leaving their stroller unattended. The Twitter account highlighted that strollers are not lockers, and it is important that Guests are aware of this. Although most Guests would not steal from one another, Disney is not able to control all Guests at all times, and sometimes things like this will occur.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios all have lockers that Guests can rent for the day at a low cost, and with that you are able to ensure your items are stored safely at all times. A stolen object could result in a negative vacation, so it is important to protect yourself from that.

We have seen a few robberies recently, with some even happening in the Parks. While sad, it is a good reminder always to be careful with your things as well as to report any suspicious activity you may encounter. While it is not advised to leave important belongings in strollers, you don’t expect thieves to be running rampant at the Disney Parks.

Stealing of any kind is, of course, against Disney World and Disneyland’s policies that Guests must follow. Usually, breaking the rules results in you getting kicked from the Park, but when t comes to criminal activities, you can rest assured you will be punished if you are caught. Read more on Disney’s official rules and policies here.

Have you ever had something stolen from you at Disney World?

