Thief Allegedly Steals More Than 25 Phones From Universal Guests

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort can be a magical place.

From Hogsmeade over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, there is so much to enjoy including many world-class attractions like the Hogwarts Express, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure.

Unfortunately, however, sometimes things happen that prevent Guests from quite experiencing the magic fully.

Twitter user @rachelmarie226 shared that they had recently filed a police report at Universal Orlando Resort after someone allegedly stole their friend’s phone in Hogsmeade at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. From their information, they also shared that at least 25 other phones had gone missing in just a short time frame.

To the a**hole that stole my friend’s phone, and 25 others, SINCE 2:30 PM at the Wizarding world on the Islands of Adventure side of Universal Studios….YOU SUCK and police reports have been filed.

Universal Orlando was made aware of the incidents and the user also explained that they had spent around four hours meeting with Universal Park Team Members and filling out reports.

Both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley are typically the two busiest places in the Universal Parks and that leads to crowds gathering close together, which can lead to incidents like this, but they don’t happen often.

In addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Orlando Resort is home to many other thrilling attractions at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure including The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson's Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

In addition, Universal Orlando just announced that the Epic Universe– Universal's newest theme park that is currently under construction-– will be completed and ready to open in 2025.

