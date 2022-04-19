Child Breaks Rules at Disney, Repeatedly Places Hand Outside of Ride Vehicle

The phrase “keep your legs arms feet and legs inside the ride at all times” is something Disney Guests hear every time they board an attraction at the Parks. This rule is put in place to keep Guests safe as they enjoy the various rides around the theme parks.

A young Guest decided to break this rule and stick her hand outside of the boat at “it’s a small world” and drag her hand alongside the attraction.

Not long ago, we reported on a Guest taking their shoe off and sticking their foot into the water at “it’s a small world”. Now, we are seeing another Guest do the same thing, this time placing her hand in the “it’s a small world” water as well as rubbing it alongside the attraction’s wall.

The incident was caught on camera and posted to TikTok, who wrote:

I didn’t know if it was my place to say anything… and her parents thought it was adorable…#disneyland #smallworld #distok #disney #disneyworld #itsasmallworld #themepark

Again, Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. One of these rules includes remaining seated with hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicles at all times.

We do want to note that she may be a sensory child, however, with this being said, Disney’s rules are in place to ensure the safety of Guests. By sticking her hand in the water and along the side of the attraction, she could really get hurt. A few years ago, a Guest riding Pirates of the Caribbean stuck their hand in the water of the attraction and came out with one less finger.

As Disney says, please keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times. If a Guest breaks any rules while inside the theme parks, Disney has the right to remove you from the theme park.

For a list of Disneyland’s rules and regulations, visit their official website here.