Viral TikToker Allegedly Trying to Appeal Lifetime Ban From Disney World

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests can experience timeless classic attractions, world-class entertainment, delicious dining options, and emotional character interactions. With so much to see and do, it’s easy to see why Disney World is The Most Magical Place On Earth. However, with a magical experience comes magical responsibilities!

Disney Parks follow a set of rules and regulations that Guests must comply with and be aware of before arriving to make their visit the safest and most magical possible. Breaking these rules could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, arrested.

We reported on a TikToker who went viral after breaking some of Disney World’s rules. Jason Jeter (@showmelovejete) is a former Cast Member who blew up on social media for posting a TikTok about drinking from Disney fountains (that are designed for decorative purposes only), as well as exposing restricted areas on the social media platform (he entered the Disney wedding pavilion, which was closed at the time).

In doing so, Jeter broke the following rules:

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that might impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.

Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated only for Cast Members.

It is possible that Jeter also broke other rules at Walt Disney World, costing him his job as a Cast Member and a permanent ban from Walt Disney World Resort.

However, after over a year of this ban, Jason Jeter is apparently trying to appeal Disney’s decision, as he recently started a new series on his profile. While he has stated in several of his previous posts that he has changed and wants to have a chance to return to Walt Disney World, the latest videos he has posted seem a little less than serious about the situation.

In the first video of this series, Jeter claims that he has to send a letter to Walt Disney World to appeal the Park’s decision but takes the whole situation with far too much humor, saying that he needed the help of an older woman to print a letter he then wrote by hand and that he was surprised by how expensive postage stamps are. He even captioned this video by saying he wants to appeal his lifetime ban “to take girls on Disney dates.” You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

i just want to take girls on disney dates #jeteout #disney #castmember #disneyworld #AmazonVirtualTryOn

In a follow-up video posted a couple of days later, Jeter says his mom texted him, pointing out his mistakes when sending the letter, including putting the stamp on the wrong side and failing to provide a return address. Jeter comments that he’s sending letters because Disney security informed him, after he allegedly called, that a letter is the only way to appeal the trespass warning he received. He also adds, in response to a comment on his previous video, that he can’t just buy a ticket and try to enter the Park, as he has a couple of characteristic signs that would give him away, besides, of course, the several security measures at Disney Parks.

Jeter comments that the only thing he can do now is “play the waiting game.” You can see that video below or click here to watch it.

Reply to @bdmnomo the consequences are not worth it #jeteout #disney #castmember #disneyparks #MakeNightsEpic

As of the publication of this article, it is still unclear if Jeter intends to appeal his lifetime ban from Disney World or if he is creating these videos for fun. Whatever the reason, we’ll follow this story and report as more details come up.

Guests must remember that Disney can always see the videos they create inside the Parks and take action against them, whether it be towards Guests’ activities, modifying Park’s policies or experiences, or towards the individuals who post the videos, putting them at risk of being reprimanded as we have previously mentioned.

Remember always to be aware of Disney rules and standards before visiting any Disney property to be prepared to follow the rules and be mindful of potential consequences. If you are unaware of whether something is or is not allowed, you can always ask a nearby Cast Member. You can review the official Disney World Resort rules here.

What do you think of this situation? Let us know in the comments below!