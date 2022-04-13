Guest on the Verge of Being Banned From Disneyland For Life

Visiting the happiest place on earth is already a magical experience for most Guests, and for many, returning to Disneyland is something few things can compare to.

However, Guests can be denied entrance or removed from the Park for several reasons, such as a violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, carrying restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities, such as trying to access areas designated only for Cast Members.

Guests need to be aware of the rules and regulations that Disneyland sets out before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested.

Megan The Magical Millennial (@themagicalmillennial_) recently shared a video on TikTok where she talks about how she almost got banned from Disneyland for life, as she advises her followers to please follow the rules. She admits to being a rebellious teenager and states that this story was from back when Guests could get away with more things at the Parks, as there were more loopholes in the rules.

In the video, Megan talks about a story of how she and her ex-boyfriend wanted to go to Disneyland for a day using her father’s Annual Pass because they were, in Megan’s words, broke college students and just wanted to go to Disneyland. At the time, Annual Passes used to have a printed picture to verify the person’s identity using the pass.

Of course, Cast Members noticed they were trying to use someone else’s Pass to enter Disney California Adventure, but at the time, Megan and her boyfriend were allowed to stay in the Park, even after breaking the rules. But Disney wasn’t going to let that slide, as a couple of weeks later, a letter was sent to Megan’s house from the Disneyland Resort. Cast Members had reported the incident, causing Megan’s pass to be flagged and her father’s wholly suspended.

She adds that if she had done anything else wrong, her Annual Pass would’ve probably been banned as well and says she is a changed woman now who would never do something like that today. Megan ends the story by saying that eventually, her dad appealed this decision and fortunately got his pass reinstated.

You can watch the video down below:

I was a terrible child sometimes all is well now #disney #disneyparks #disneyland #dca #rebellious #storytime #grwm #disneystory #foryou #disneyfyp

Remember always to be aware of Disney rules and standards before visiting any Disney property to be prepared to follow the rules and be mindful of potential consequences. If you are ever unaware of whether something is or is not allowed, you can always ask a nearby Cast Member. You can review the official Disneyland Resort rules here.

What do you think of this situation? Let us know in the comments below!

