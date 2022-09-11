Disney Cruise Line Announces ALL-NEW Ship!

Set sail on Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, Disney Wish, and now… Disney Treasure!

At D23, Disney Cruise Line announced an all-new addition to the fleet inspired by Walt Disney’s love for adventure. Chairman of Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro shared this concept art of the ship’s grand atrium:

Nothing else about the ship was announced at D23 – it appears to be in the early stages of development and is unlikely to set sail anytime soon! In the meantime, take in the magic of Disney’s newest cruise ship, Disney Wish.

Disney Wish features a Star Wars-themed lounge, a Frozen (2013) restaurant, a water coaster, and dozens of experiences celebrating the magic of Disney stories. Fans have bashed the cruise ship on social media for “boring” decorations and a shocking $5,000 cocktail, but Guests have said that the ship “exceeds expectations.”

Ahead of Disney Treasure, Disney Wonder will head to Australia and New Zealand for sailings. “The ship is the destination,” D’Amaro said. Disney Wonder will also host Guests as it makes its way to its new home across the world.

These announcements come weeks after Disney Cruise Line loosened its COVID-19 requirements, though it still boasts some of the strictest in the industry. Travel agents have said that many Guests are cancelling vacations in favor of cruise lines with fewer restrictions.

Disney D23 is "The largest Disney fan event in the world," and this year's convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

