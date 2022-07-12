Disney Cruise Line Wins Prestigious Award 4 Years In A Row

Congratulations are in order for the Disney Cruise Line cast and crew as they are recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as the Best Large-Ship Ocean Cruise Line for the fourth consecutive year.

Disney Parks Blog shared the “exciting” news today:

“Both on land and at sea, our Disney Cruise Line cast and crew work hard every day to deliver our legendary Disney service and create magical experiences. We are proud to know that our guests cherish their Disney cruise vacations year after year – regardless of which ship, itinerary, dining experience, entertainment option or Port Adventure they chose to enjoy.”

According to Travel + Leisure, respondents rated the ships on the quality of their cabins, facilities, food, service, itineraries, destinations, excursions, activities, and overall value in a comprehensive voting process.

The timing couldn’t be better, as this win comes mere days before the maiden voyage of Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish. This latest addition to Disney Cruise Line’s award winning fleet whisks Guests from Port Canaveral, Florida to the Bahamas or to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Disney Parks Blog writes:

“Infused with more Disney storytelling than ever before, the enchanting Disney Wish continues Disney Cruise Line’s long-standing commitment to creativity, innovation and excellence at sea.”

Disney Cruise Line kicked off celebrations for their highly anticipated addition by inviting special Guests to witness the newest ship’s christening a couple weeks prior to July 14, 2022, when the Disney Wish officially and publicly sets sail.

With theatrical and cinematic dining experiences, all new attractions, a kids club, adult escapes, and more, Disney Wish seeks to deliver the award winning immersive family vacation that the cast and crew continue to be recognized for.

Will the Disney Wish further solidify Disney Cruise Line’s title of World’s Best? Let us know in the comments below!