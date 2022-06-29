Fans Hate Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship, Call It “Boring” And “Cheap”

Disney Cruise Line christened its fifth ship today: Disney Wish. Fans have eagerly awaited the ship’s first sailing since it was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney Wish arrived at Port Canaveral earlier this month and features Broadway-style shows, a watercoaster, kids clubs, an adults-only Star Wars bar, and dining options inspired by Frozen (2013), Princess and the Frog (2009), and more.

Today, members of the media, influencers and special invitees were welcomed onboard Disney Wish for its first sailing. Spectrum News 13 journalist Ashley Carter shared some footage from the ship, including the atrium and Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge:

Finally made it on the Disney Wish. Here’s a quick look at the atrium and the Cinderella statue.

Though fans were excited to see the gorgeous, princess-inspired atrium, that excitement dimmed as soon as Carter shared footage from the adults-only Star Wars bar. Patrick Kay on Twitter said:

I’m not going to say I dislike it, but it does remind me of the basements of upper-middle-class dads in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

@LissaBriana called the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge a “cheap” imitation of Skyline, an adult-exclusive lounge onboard Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy:

It’s a cheap version of Skyline with IP vomited on it. Not for me.

Twitter user @Schmoofy feels that Disney Wish symbolizes the current state of The Walt Disney Company, specifically its Parks and Experiences division:

The #DisneyWish looks like it was built by people who never went on a Disney cruise. Uninspired, bland, and boring. The #DisneyWish is quite honestly the best representation of the Walt Disney company in 2022: boring, safe, bland, corporate synergy, without any real taste, barely meeting the mark for industry standards. I would expect nothing more from the current DPEP leadership

Disney fans have been critical of the Parks division under CEO Bob Chapek’s leadership, though his contract was renewed for three years yesterday.

One fan, @reagniez, likes some of the ship’s design but feels parts of Disney Wish weren’t thoughtfully completed:

seeing #DisneyWish interior photos are so hot and cold because some look great and some look incredibly disappointing

Of course, plenty of Disney Cruise Line fans are thrilled to get a first look at the ship! @enchantedkam was excited to see The Bayou, inspired by Princess and the Frog:

YES DISNEY!!! This is what Tiana deserves!!!

Disney Wish joins the legendary fleet of Disney Cruise Line ships: Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, and Disney Dream. From Disney:

