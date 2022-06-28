Disney Fans Livid, Call CEO Chapek a “Double Agent Working For Universal”

Nobody can deny that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek took over Bob Iger’s former post at an unfortunate moment in history — the Indiana University graduate began leading Disney in February 2020, just one month before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, shutting down Disney Cruise Line and all six Disney Parks around the globe.

Although the challenges Disney faced during the pandemic are still undeniable, and Chapek has been faced with myriad difficulties, many Disney fans are not fond of the sitting CEO. Some have even gone so far as to say that Walt Disney is probably “rolling in his grave” over the state of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.

Now, The Walt Disney Company’s board of directors has unanimously voted to extend Chapek’s contract, which was set to expire in February 2023.

CNBC shared a quote from Susan Arnold, chairman of the board:

"Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob at the helm, our businesses — from parks to streaming — not only weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength. In this important time of growth and transformation, the Board is committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob's leadership is key to achieving that goal. Bob is the right leader at the right time for The Walt Disney Company, and the Board has full confidence in him and his leadership team."

While the board seems pleased with its decision to extend Chapek’s contract for three years, fans online have their own opinions — and many of them are not complimentary.

One Twitter user called out Chapek’s handling of the Parks, suggesting he is driving Disney into the ground, “Are we sure Chapek isn’t a double agent working for Universal?”

Another user going by AJ66 wrote:

I'm glad I didn't renew my AP last year. It's not fun to go to Disney anymore. Too many hoops to jump through to have a happy relaxing day. Chapek and his changes have ruined the magic for me and I'm a long-time Disney fan.

Another fan seemed to sum up what many Disney Parks fans are feeling today, despite the fact that The Walt Disney Company itself appears to have the utmost faith in Chapek’s leadership abilities:

A very sad day for the Walt Disney Company. Chapek is wrong for Disney. The stockholders, Wall Street, cast members all know he is a mistake. I hope the board realizes before the damage is permanent.

This isn’t the first time Disney has controversially extended an executive contract recently. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s contract was also renewed, despite the fact that many within the Star Wars fan community are not fond of the direction in which she and the Lucas Story Group have taken the franchise overall.

What do you think about CEO Bob Chapek’s contract being extended at Disney?

