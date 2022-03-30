Guests Believe Walt Disney Is “Rolling In His Grave” Over State of Parks

Since Walt Disney passed away on December 15, 1966 — five years before Walt Disney World Resort officially opened on October 1, 1971 — the world has changed in myriad ways.

From cultural shifts to financial changes to the development of Disney+ to the state of Disney theme parks themselves, Walt would probably hardly recognize the company he left behind.

And, it seems, some Disney Parks Guests believe that the man who started it all would be displeased with certain decisions that Disney brass has been making in recent weeks and months.

Per one report that specifically addresses The Walt Disney Company’s reaction to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Winter Garden, Florida resident, Marsha, shared:

"We've been going to Disney for a long time, and we are tired of the extreme changes that they seem to think are pleasing everyone. When our annual passes expired in February, we did not renew them because of our displeasure with the way Disney has gone overall, not just on the particular issue, but on all their wokeness." "Walt would be rolling over in his grave."

Recently, Disney employees staged walkouts over Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s initial response to the bill. However, the company has now officially opposed the legislation, which has been signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has shared his stance on the matter, saying Disney “crossed a line.”

In addition to the controversy surrounding the “Don’t Say Gay” bill situation, Park goers believe that Walt would be distressed by numerous other issues in Disney Parks as well.

From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.

The Washington Post spoke to 33-year-old Matt Day, who shared thoughts about planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation for his family:

“I understand inflation and all of those things. I understand cost increases,” he said. “I always had the impression that Disney was a family-vacation destination, and that impression is why I was surprised to see how expensive it truly was — and how out of reach it is for most American families.”

Nonetheless, despite all of this, Disney fans still flock to Disney Parks worldwide and consume Disney media almost constantly. Although the Parks might not look quite like they did when Walt Disney was alive, he was a man who loved innovation and progress, and understood that sometimes, change is necessary.

What do you think? Would Walt Disney be okay with the state of The Walt Disney Company?

