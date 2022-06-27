Guests Say Disney Buffet Is “Overpriced” and “Nothing Special”

The Crystal Palace is a restaurant located inside Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The Table Service restaurant is inspired by Victorian greenhouses of the late 1800s.

Prior to the pandemic, Crystal Palace was a character dining location where Guests were able to dine and visit friends from the Hundred Acre Wood, including Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore. However, at this time, Crystal Palace does not offer character dining, but it does offer a buffet filled with a variety of food such as roasted carved meats, freshly prepared pastas, delicious salads, and more.

So is Crystal Palace worth it? Some Guests are speaking out, and let’s just say they’re not holding back.

Reddit user WankSpanker took to social media to ask other Disney fans and Guests if Crystal Palace was worth the money? To which others quickly chimed in, saying that the restaurant is “nothing special” and is “overpriced”.

u/seahorsesunflower said:

My husband and I ate there in March. The food was nothing special IMHO. It was overpriced, even for Disney World, for what you got. However I will say the comfy table and air conditioning was fantastic though. So it ended up being a nice midday break despite the food not being mindblowing. Yep, exactly. A small salad bar, some fried chicken, mashed potatoes, a few other meats and sides. Pretty much standard generic buffet.

And u/bunifarcr commented that it depends on what the party’s priority is:

It just depends your priority. Is food a priority or you’re there for the princesses? If you’re there for the food, it’s okay but nothing great. Try the ones outside the parks on the resorts. Way better quality of food like in the Polynesian and Animal Kingdom Lodge.

More on Crystal Palace

The Crystal Palace is inspired by Victorian greenhouses of the late 1800s. When you walk into the dining room you will notice beautiful decor and topiaries galore. Families from all around can gather for a delicious meal, no matter what time of day.

At this time, Crystal Palace is not offering character dining due to the ongoing pandemic. Disney World’s website currently describes Crystal Palace as:

A Splendid Dining Experience Inspired by Victorian greenhouses of the late 1800s, The Crystal Palace brims with light, topiaries and tropical palms. It’s an enchanting spot to dine in the heart of Magic Kingdom park with views of Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. Our friends from the Hundred-Acre Wood will be taking a break from greeting Guests, but the restaurant remains a perfect location to celebrate with family and friends. A Bountiful Buffet Bountiful buffets feature American favorites prepared before you in the onstage kitchen. For lunch and dinner, choose from mouth-watering favorites like roasted carved meats, freshly prepared pastas, delicious salads and beyond. And delight in such desserts as warm seasonal cobbler, butterscotch pudding, strawberry shortcake and soft-serve ice cream—the perfect ending to your lunch or dinner. All menu items are subject to change without notice.

Have you eaten at Crystal Palace recently? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.