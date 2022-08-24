Disney Cruise Line Losing Guests Due to Strict COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Rules

Last week, we reported that Disney Cruise Line loosened its COVID-19 health and safety requirements, effective September 2, 2022. The current requirements, per Disney Cruise Line’s website, require Guests age five and older to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. Starting September 2, only Guests 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Additionally, regardless of vaccination status, all Guests must test negative for COVID-19 before sailing. Unvaccinated Guests will be tested again once boarding the ship:

COVID-19 Testing For Guests Fully Vaccinated: Fully vaccinated Guests on sailings departing US and Canadian ports must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken one to 2 days before setting sail to be exempt from embarkation testing at the terminal. Completing pre-trip testing prior to embarkation day enhances the efficiency of boarding and confirms that you are negative for COVID-19 prior to traveling to the terminal. Pre-trip test results must be uploaded into the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day. COVID-19 Testing For Guests Not Fully Vaccinated: Guests who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken one to 3 days before the sail date. The test should be a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), a rapid PCR test or a lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted. This will be the first of 2 tests required for Guests not fully vaccinated; the second test will be conducted at the terminal on embarkation day.

Though Disney cites the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations as reasoning for these requirements, many other cruise lines have nixed requirements since the CDC ended its COVID Protocol Program on cruise ships. According to Travel Weekly, many Guests are canceling vacations aboard Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, and the newest addition to the fleet, Disney Wish, in favor of ships with fewer COVID-19 rules.

DeeAna Archer, the owner of Archer Luxury Travel, told Travel Weekly that her clients have canceled more than $40,000 in Disney Cruise Line vacations and rebooked elsewhere. She said her clients want to save money on COVID-19 tests and avoid the risk of testing positive.

“Do you know how terrifying it is to spend that kind of money on airfare and find out you have Covid and now you can’t go? I was a nervous wreck about it,” Archer said.

However, some Guests feel the current Disney Cruise Line COVID-19 rules aren’t enough. One Guest was disgusted with their family’s experience when they tested positive for COVID-19 onboard a Disney Cruise ship. The Guest claimed a Disney Cast Member lied to them, saying there was “no COVID” onboard, while an onboard doctor laughed at that allegation.

Disney Cruise Line declined to comment on the story.

Have you sailed with Disney Cruise Line during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or switched to another cruise line?