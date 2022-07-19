CDC Ends COVID Protocol Program on Cruise Ships

The world continues to move forward amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just announced that it is ending its COVID-19 Program for cruise ships.

Yesterday, Monday, July 18, the CDC officially ended its COVID-19 Program for cruise ships, meaning cruise lines may now make their own decisions and protocols regarding health and safety.

USA Today reports:

“CDC has worked closely with the cruise industry, state, territorial, and local health authorities, and federal and seaport partners to provide a safer and healthier environment for cruise passengers and crew,” the agency’s website reads. “Cruise ships have access to guidance and tools to manage their own COVID-19 mitigation programs.”

The CDC added that:

“while cruising poses some risk of COVID-19 transmission, CDC will continue to publish guidance to help cruise ships continue to provide a safer and healthier environment for crew, passengers, and communities going forward.”

In regards to Disney Cruise Line, all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing. This is a requirement for all Guests (US and international) ages 5 and older.

Per the official website:

Fully vaccinated Guests on sailings departing US and Canadian ports must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken no more than 2 days before setting sail to be exempt from embarkation testing at the terminal. Guests ages 4 and under, who are not vaccine-eligible because of age, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by a parent or guardian) taken no more than 3 days before their sail date. Children ages 4 and under will also be required to complete a test at the terminal prior to embarkation (paid for by Disney Cruise Line).

For more information on Disney Cruise Line’s COVID protocols, visit their official website here.

