Disney Adds New COVID-19 Charge For Select Cruise Line Guests

Disney Cruise Line has once again changed its COVID-19 protocols for Guests boarding the ships.

Now, Disney has announced they are changing some of their pre-sail rules and regulations in terms of COVID-19 testing. As of June 7, Guests will have to take a COVID-19 test at their own expense three days or less prior to the evening of embarkation. The results will then need to be uploaded to Safe Passage by 12:00 p.m. the evening before you set sail. In terms of texting, NAAT, rapid PCR test, or a lab-based PCR test are accepted. For fully vaccinated guests, rapid antigen tests that are “professionally observed” are allowed.

Disney notes the following on the new protocol:

Fully vaccinated Guests on sailings departing US and Canadian ports on or after June 7, 2022, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken no more than 2 days before setting sail to be exempt from embarkation testing at the terminal. Pre-trip test results must be uploaded into the Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day. The test must be a rapid antigen test professionally observed by a medical professional or telehealth provider, a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), a rapid PCR test or a lab-based PCR test. Completing pre-trip testing prior to embarkation day enhances the efficiency of boarding and confirms that you are negative for COVID-19 prior to traveling to the terminal. Guests can purchase COVID-19 tests through our third-party vendor, Inspire Diagnostics, or obtain a test from any independent testing supplier. Beginning June 7, 2022, fully vaccinated Guests who do not upload pre-trip test results to the Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day will be tested at the terminal before boarding and will be charged for the cost of the test. The cost of embarkation tests for fully vaccinated Guests will be $74.00 (USD) plus tax for the initial antigen test, and, if needed, $125.00 (USD) plus tax for a confirmatory PCR test, charged at the time of service. For Canada sailings, the cost of embarkation tests for fully vaccinated Guests will be $95.00 (CAD) plus GST for the initial antigen test, and, if needed, $160.00 (CAD) plus GST for a confirmatory PCR test, charged at the time of service. Embarkation testing for Guests 4 years of age and under who are not vaccine-eligible because of age will be paid for by Disney Cruise Line. Upload Proof of Vaccination or COVID-19 Test Results: In order to sail, all Guests (adults and children, regardless of age) must upload their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results on the Safe Passage website by Inspire Diagnostics. A parent or legal guardian will need to use their own account to provide this information on behalf of minors. To learn more about how to provide proof of your negative COVID-19 test result, please visit Before Leaving Home: Know Before You Go.

Guests will still have to take a second COVID-19 test on embarkation day.

Disney Cruise Line recently resumed sailings after over a year of not sailing due to the ongoing pandemic. In order to operate as safely as possible, the ships have enhanced health and safety measures to promote wellness for Guests and crew aboard the ship and in the destinations that Disney Cruise Line will visit.

