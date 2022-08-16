Disney Cruise Line Updates COVID Vaccination and Testing Policies For Upcoming Trips

Guests planning a trip with the Disney Cruise line must be aware of the recent updates the company has made regarding its health and safety measures.

As the world continues to move forward amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the announcement by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end its COVID-19 Program for cruise ships, the Disney Cruise Line recently updated its health and safety measures regarding vaccination and testing for upcoming trips.

As of August 16, Disney Cruise Line’s official website states that all Guests ages five and older departing from US and Canadian ports through September 1, 2022, be fully vaccinated. Per Disney Cruise Line’s website:

COVID-19 Vaccination: For sailings departing US and Canadian ports through September 1, 2022, Disney Cruise Line requires Guests ages 5 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, these vaccination measures will change beginning September 2, 2022, requiring only Guests 12 and older to be fully vaccinated. As stated by the site in its August 15 update:

Beginning September 2, 2022, for sailings departing US and Canadian ports, Disney Cruise Line will require Guests ages 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, as defined by the CDC. In consideration of CDC guidance, Disney Cruise Line highly recommends that Guests ages 11 and younger be fully vaccinated before sailing. Related: 1923 Exceeds Expectations on the Disney ‘Wish’, Deserves More Recognition

As of August 16, the site also states that testing will still be required for fully vaccinated Guests:

COVID-19 Testing For Guests Fully Vaccinated: Fully vaccinated Guests on sailings departing US and Canadian ports must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken one to 2 days before setting sail to be exempt from embarkation testing at the terminal. Completing pre-trip testing prior to embarkation day enhances the efficiency of boarding and confirms that you are negative for COVID-19 prior to traveling to the terminal. Pre-trip test results must be uploaded into the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day.

And regarding COVID-19 testing measures for Guests not fully vaccinated, Disney Cruise Line’s website states the following:

COVID-19 Testing For Guests Not Fully Vaccinated: Guests who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken one to 3 days before the sail date. The test should be a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), a rapid PCR test or a lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted. This will be the first of 2 tests required for Guests not fully vaccinated; the second test will be conducted at the terminal on embarkation day. Related: Guest Shocks Social Media After Splurging on $5,000 Exclusive Drink

Testing requirements for trips sailing out of Europe differ. You can click here to learn more about the Cruise requirements for passengers visiting Europe.

These health and safety measures can be updated again in the coming months as the Disney Cruise Line continues to find the most effective policies to mitigate risks while keeping the health and safety of Guests, Cast Members, and Crew Members a top priority.

For more information on Disney Cruise Line’s COVID protocols, visit their official website here.

More on Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Cruise line recently added the fifth ship to its fleet. The Disney Wish will sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering a series of three-night and four-night Bahamas cruises to Nassau and Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay. The ship joined the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

This all-new luxury liner features a first-of-its-kind Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, a Toy Story splash pad just for kids, and incredible Frozen and Marvel dining experiences for the whole family!

The ship will also celebrate Walt Disney’s Legacy with two brand new dining venues, 1923 and Marceline Market. Each of these venues will celebrate a different aspect of Walt Disney’s Legacy, with 1923 commemorating the history of Walt Disney Animation through more than 1,000 drawings, props, and other tools of the trade, showcasing 16 Disney films that embody the ship’s themes of enchantment and wish fulfillment. Marceline Market will celebrate Walt’s most formative years, when he was a young boy growing up on a farm in Marceline, Missouri, and will be a casual, walk-up dining throughout the day, with ten food stalls themed to a beloved Disney animated story, from classics such as Alice in Wonderland (1951) to more recent films like Zootopia (2016).

How do you feel about these updated measures? Let us know in the comments below!