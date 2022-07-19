Guest Shocks Social Media After Splurging on $5,000 Exclusive Drink

One Guest recently shocked social media by being the first to treat themselves to one of the most expensive experiences offered by Disney.

Disney sparked a massive debate online when the company unveiled an exclusive, overpriced cocktail sold aboard the company’s newest cruise ship. The Kaiburr Crystal drink will sell for a whopping $5,000 at The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish, making it the most expensive drink in the galaxy and one of the most costly experiences the Walt Disney Company offers. Even Universal Orlando Resort quickly joined the discussion, hilariously calling out the overpriced drink.

Regardless of this drink’s whopping price tag, one Guest recently treated themselves to this highly exclusive experience and shared the news most casually.

Beci Mahnken ( @BeciMahnken) shared a picture of The Kaiburr Crystal served to her in a @BeciMahnken) shared a picture of The Kaiburr Crystal served to her in a Camtono Case , seen in The Mandalorian, with the following caption:

So….. I may have done a thing…. #DisneyWish #starwars

The news quickly gathered responses commenting on the price of the experience and asking if it had been worth it, as many consider the drinks to be the only thing included when Guests make this purchase.

However, several other perks accompany these fancy space drinks; as Ally (@allison_sorrell) commented, not less impressed by the pricey announcement.

How do people have $5k to just drop on this? I know it comes with so much more than just a drink, but daaaaaaaaaaang

Beci commented she would share a full review of her experience soon, as she posted a second photo of her highly exclusive space cocktails.

A full review of the experience is coming… But for now, a code is entered and the camtono opens up to reveal four containers. #DisneyWish. #starwars

As we previously reported, The Kaiburr Crystal includes some massive perks for fans of the Star Wars franchise who can treat themselves to this Galactic Senator-worthy drink.

These perks include a visit to Skywalker Ranch, George Lucas’ movie ranch and workplace located in a secluded area near Nicasio, California, in Marin County, as well as a bottle of Sparkling wine from the exclusive Ranch. Guests will also receive a Star Wars backpack, water bottle, other gifts, the chance to keep the silver-plated cups the four space drinks are served in, a Hyperspace-themed room decoration, and a special themed escort off the Disney Wish.

At the moment, there are no specific details regarding the escort off the ship; there surely will be an entertainment component to this experience, probably including some of the characters from the beloved Star Wars universe.

All these benefits make the drink much more attractive. While the experience won’t include a real lightsaber, as some fans commented when the drink was initially announced, they definitely make up for its jaw-dropping price tag.

More on the Disney Wish

The Disney Wish will sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering a series of three-night and four-night Bahamas cruises to Nassau and Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay. The ship will join the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

We recently reported the ship would see Marvel’s newest superhero, Ms. Marvel, joining forces with the Avengers on board the brand new Disney Cruise Line vessel in “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” a first-of-its-kind dining experience that will allow Guests to be immersed in the MCU.

The ship will also celebrate Walt Disney’s Legacy with two brand new dining venues, 1923 and Marceline Market. Each of these venues will celebrate a different aspect of Walt Disney’s Legacy, with 1923 commemorating the history of Walt Disney Animation through more than 1,000 drawings, props, and other tools of the trade, showcasing 16 Disney films that embody the ship’s themes of enchantment and wish fulfillment. Marceline Market will celebrate Walt’s most formative years, when he was a young boy growing up on a farm in Marceline, Missouri, and will be a casual, walk-up dining throughout the day, with ten food stalls themed to a beloved Disney animated story, from classics such as Alice in Wonderland (1951) to more recent films like Zootopia (2016).

Would you pay $5,000 for this Star Wars-inspired drink and experience? Let us know in the comments below!