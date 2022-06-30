Universal Hilariously Calls Out Disney’s Overpriced Cocktail

Disney recently announced an overpriced, exclusive experience aboard the company’s newest cruise ship. The Kaiburr Crystal drink will sell for a whopping $5,000 at The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish, making it the most expensive drink in the galaxy and one of the most costly experiences the Walt Disney Company offers.

This, of course, sparked thousands of responses and reactions among fans of the franchise and Disney Parks and Experiences. As we all expected, Universal quickly joined the discussion, hilariously calling out the overpriced drink.

Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) recently posted a tweet mocking the costly cocktail, comparing it with the Ocean Attack, a popular Jaws-inspired drink, saying that for that whopping price, it better include an actual shark.

For $5K, that Ocean Attack better come with an actual shark.

For $5K, that Ocean Attack better come with an actual shark. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 30, 2022

This tweet, of course, quickly gathered reactions saying that Guests would be able to cover a two-week stay at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, one of the Park’s luxury resorts, with less than that amount of money. Others commented that Disney is only in it for the money now and that this is the perfect chance for Universal to show Guests they can offer the best theme Park experience.

However, some responses took this chance to call out Universal, insisting that the Park should bring back a retired attraction. Joe Webber (@GrubbsJoe) tweeted:

I’ll pay the 5k if that means you’re bringing jaws back

I’ll pay the 5k if that means you’re bringing jaws back — Joe Weber (@GrubbsJoe) June 30, 2022

We recently reported on Universal commenting on Guests constantly begging the Park to bring back Jaws, joking that they never hear about fans loving the “cool new stuff” that has taken over Universal Studios Florida since.

It’s always “Bring Jaws Back.” Never, “Hey, thank you Universal for always giving us cool new stuff! We love you.”

It's always "Bring Jaws Back" Never, "Hey, thank you Universal for always giving us cool new stuff! We love you." — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 29, 2022

For those unaware, Jaws was closed to make way for Diagon Alley– an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter— after more than two decades.

The attraction is joined by Back to the Future: The Ride, Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue, Disaster!® – A Major Motion Picture Ride…Starring YOU (formerly EARTHQUAKE!), Dragon Challenge (also known as Dueling Dragons), Jimmy Neutron’s Nicktoon Blast (once The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera), Kongfrontation, Lucy- A Tribute, Shrek 4-D (which just recently closed this year), The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad, and TWISTER… Ride It Out.

It is no surprise that the social media team behind Universal Orlando’s account made such a bold statement calling out Disney’s pricey new cocktail, as we have already seen the Park’s account engaging in several heated yet hilarious arguments, even making other theme parks like Busch Gardens and Six Flags join the discussion, giving fans, and surely the social media teams of these theme Parks, a hilarious moment to laugh together.

What do you think of this $5,000 drink? Let us know in the comments below!