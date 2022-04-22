Guest Suffers Disgusting Accident at High-Speed Rollercoaster

Experiencing a roller coaster for the first time is probably one of the most thrilling and exciting experiences a Guest could have, and while seeing themselves involved in an accident is the last thing going through their minds, there is always a possibility that something unexpected could happen, especially when riding a high-speed roller coaster.

Unfortunately, one Guest recently suffered a disgusting incident while riding Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida.

Recently, Redditor u/Geaux_Cajuns posted a picture where they mentioned witnessing a Guest… relieving themselves while riding the high-speed roller coaster. The picture is not graphic, as the only thing seen are the ride operators handling the situation and the attraction cart. However, the original poster used a more explicit way to describe the situation.

They also commented the following, recognizing the great job ride operators did at handling this uncomfortable situation and a frustrating experience a couple of cycles before.

Also, big props to Jacob the ride OP. A few cycles before this he had to deal with morons bringing a bag on board even though there are 37 signs and 68 verbal announcements made while waiting about needing a locker. Then this happened and he never missed a beat.

In response to this grotesque incident, Redditor u/yankeeinexile mentioned that ride operators should be focused on providing a safe ride experience for Guests instead of worrying about cleaning up bodily fluids and that they hate employees having to go through that.

Other users took this news with great humor, like u/SW_News, who commented, “Iron Gwazi is my #1, but apparently it’s somebody else’s #2,” and u/lostpanda85, who asked fellow Redditors, “That good of a coaster, eh?”

Even with those and other hilarious reactions to this incident, it is definitely not the happiest situation to come across while visiting a theme park, both for ride operators and Guests, especially the poor unfortunate soul who suffered this nasty accident.

More on Busch Gardens Tampa

At Busch Gardens, there are a ton of coasters that Guests can choose from. Tigris is a forward and backward thrill experience, Cheetah Hunt is a smooth animalistic ride, Cobra’s Curse spins Guests around, and more. The most recent addition to Busch, however, has been the newly refurbished Iron Gwazi. The coaster was built in 1999 as just a wooden track, but closed down to be refurbished and redone, into a hybrid wooden/steel coaster. The coaster features a 91-degree drop and an over 200-foot drop. Iron Gwazi’s top speed hits at 71 miles per hour, making it the faster roller coaster in all of Florida.

We recently saw Neil Patrick Harris ride the attraction, and as of March 11, 2022, it will be officially open to the public. At the moment, the attraction is in Passholder previews and a soft opening. Recently it seems that there was an incident on the coaster. A Guest reportedly stuck his hand while riding and now, two beams have been removed from the coaster. At 71 miles per hour, a hit could be extremely severe.

